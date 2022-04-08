Friday's high school sports roundup: Wildcats rally past Eagles

Mountain View used a six-run sixth inning to rally past Colonial Forge for a 10-7 Commonwealth District baseball win on Friday night.

Mikey Arce helped his own cause with four hits. Hunter Butler and Hayden Rue added two hits apiece for the winners.

Arce also struck out five on the mound for the Wildcats (2-2, 2-1).

Colonial Forge (6-1, 2-1) got a three-run home run and a single from Zyhi Hope. Aidan King contributed two hits.

Hope struck out seven on the the mound in five affective innings.

The Ealges host Stone Bridge on Monday. Mountain View visits Brooke Point on Tuesday.

R H E Mountain View 100 026 1 — 10 11 3 Colonial Forge 030 013 0 — 7 7 2

MICHAEL ARCE, Brandon Hamilton (6) and TJ Johnson. Zyhir Hope, KEVIN O’NEILL (6), Graham Jones (6), Kenny Foster (6), Cameron Biller (7) and Robbie Stempin.

GOLF

TRI-MATCH AT INWOOD

North Cross shot a 178 to top Fredericksburg Christian (203) and Grace Christian (2-5).

Scorers for the Eagles were Joey Priebe with 42, Luca Salafia and Kate Blalock with 53s and Dylan Holyfield with a 55.

GIRLS SOCCER

NORTH STAFFORD 2, STAFFORD 1

Izzy Johns scored off an assist from Gabby Entizne midway through the second half to break a 1-1 tie as homestanding North Stafford picked up a Commonwealth District win.

Bella Adams gave the Wolverines (2-4) the lead in the first half, putting away a pass from Brianna Sabatino.

Annabelle Harris tied the game before the halftime break for Stafford. Kaitlyn Agble assisted the play.

Goalie Cali Maddox came up with some key saves for North Stafford, which hosts Mountain View on Thursday.

MASSAPONAX 2, BROOKE POINT 0

Sara Frensley and Avery White used first-half goals to put Massaponax in the lead, and the Panthers’ defense took in from there in securing a road Commonwealth District victory.

Grace Pope and Kaitlin Venzen contributed assists for the Panthers while goalkeeper Alexa Stohr posted the shutout. Massaponax (6–0) travels to Stafford on Tuesday.