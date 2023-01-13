Friday's high school sports roundup

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Chancellor 76, Culpeper 48: The Chargers earned the Battlefield district victory at home with Ja'Den McKoy scoring 23 points to lead the way against the Blue Devils.

Charles Brown scored 14 points and added 11 assists, Larell Edwards earned 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Camden Dodson added 15 rebounds in the win for the Chancellor.

Nathan Amos scored 20 points for Culpeper and Jaiden Tyler added seven points.

Culpeper 16 5 14 13 — 48 Chancellor 16 21 18 21 — 76

Culpeper: Jaiden Tyler 7, Nathan Amos 20, Matthew Amos 4, Elijah Simpson 0, Devin Scott 2, Devaughn Cooper 4, Elijah Mancha 2, Adam Gassler 2, Nicholas Hoffman 0, Cameron Groves 0, Austin Warren 5, Jayden Johnson 2. Totals: 16 11-15 48.

Chancellor: Charles Brown 14, Lucas Hufner 0, Wally Abed 0, Ja'Den McKoy 23, Jordan Nickerson 2, Vincente Camarca 0, Seth Hunter 13, Camden Dodson 7, Larell Edwards 13, Joseph Maldanado 4, Christian Nickerson 0. Totals: 30 12-14 76.

Three-pointers: Culpeper 5 (Warren 1, N. Amos 3, Tyler 1). Chancellor 4 (Edwards 1, McKoy 1, Brown 2).

Caroline 70, James Monroe 53: Gabe Campbell led the Cavaliers with 23 points, 21 rebounds, and four assists in a home victory over the Yellow Jackets.

Tremon Adams scored 15 points in the loss for James Monroe.

Caroline will travel to Petersburg high school to face Dinwiddie on Saturday.

James Monroe 9 13 13 18 — 53 Caroline 17 18 18 17 — 70

James Monroe: Dezaun Robinson 1, Timothy Ford 8, Tremon Adams 14, Michael Edwards 5, Tyson Taylor 8, Keyshawn Wallace 13, Marquise Thornley 3, Noah Randell 0. Totals: 14 25-32 53.

Caroline: Gabe Campbell 23, Carson Lyons 0, TJ Frye 0, Jaeden Berry 0, Jay Freeman 7, Malek Beasley 2, Christian Tingen 1, Dennel Douglas 2, Gerald Toliver 6, Adam Tatham 2, Exavier Smith 1, Jalen Haney 5.

Three-pointers: James Monroe 2 (Ford 2). Caroline 4 (Freeman 1, Toliver 2, Haney 1).

Colonial Forge 53, Brooke Point 51: Xavier Wilson led the Eagles with 14 points to help defeat the Black-Hawks in a Commonwealth District showdown.

Demitrus Purnell led the Black-Hawks with 27 points but fell short at home.

Brooke Point: Demitrus Purnell 27, Wesley Forde 9, Jaylen Roman 4, Seth Sanusi 4, Yanis Youbi 4, Gavin Schweiter 2, Chris Fobbs 1, Ryan Apietu 1.

Colonial Forge: Xavier Wilson 14, Elijah Wise 13, Caleb Francis 13, Jemal Smith 7, Fin Perschau 3, Jalen Pierre 3.

Three-pointers: Brooke Point 5 (Purnell 3, Forde 2). Colonial Forge 9 (Pierre 1, Perschau 1, Smith 1, Francis 3, Wise 3).

Stafford 53, Riverbend 51: Tyler Turner scored 19 points and two other Indians reached double-figure scoring in a Commonwealth District win.

Elijah Williams lead Riverbend with 16 points as the Bears lead early, but fell short in their fourth-quarter comeback attempt. The home side was also hurt by a 7-for-23 effort from the free-throw line.

Stafford 7 16 17 13 — 53 Riverbend 14 10 11 16 — 51

Stafford: Jackson Wallace 11, Marquis Thomas 0, Mark Mckenzie 2, Jamison Noil 7, Daniel Northe 0, Kimron Francis 0, Tyler Turner 19, Skilayr Atkinson 10, Jh'anif Coles 0, Carson Kennedy 0, Raphael Poku 4. Totals: 19 14-21 53.

Riverbend (5-8. 2-3): Elijah Williams 16, EJ Wilborne 6, Tyriek Ford 0, Dominic Smith 13, Jonas Taylor 0, Bryson Long 10, Vernon Williams 6. Totals: 19 7-23 51.

Three-pointers: Stafford 1 (Wallace). Riverbend 6 (W. Williams 2, Smith 2, Wilborne, V. Williams).

King George 60, Spotsylvania 35: Nehemiah Wright led King George with 15 points, six rebounds, two blocks and steals in a Battlefield District home win.

Mehkai White added 14 points, six rebounds, four steals and two blocks for the Foxes, while Damon Duffin contributed 13 points, three rebounds, two steals and two assists.

Jay Black led Spotsylvania with 14 points.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

North Stafford 55, Mountain View 47: Destinee Salgado scored 26 points to lead North Stafford as the Wolverines held off visiting Mountain View for a Commonwealth District win.

After a slow opening quarter, the Wildcats won the final three quarters, but just couldn't overcome the early 12-point whole.

Mountain View was led by Taleah Gaither's 26 points and 11 rebounds, and eight points and nine boards from Liz Harley.

North Stafford visits Brooke Point on Wednesday.

Mountain View 4 13 15 15 — 47 North Stafford 16 11 14 14 — 55

Mountain View: Laniyah Wright 2, Liz Harley 8, Janelle Sargent 3, Christin Steward 2, Tiara Bigelow 3, Taleah Gaither 26, Molly Ferland 3, Hannah Neiss 0, Genesis Betanco 0, Lizzy Fleming 0, Zahra Lagouit 0. Totals: 14 15-27 47.

North Stafford: Tori Barnes 1, J'maia Joseph 4, Naomi Glass 9, Destinee Salgado 26, Daysha Salgado 6, Elyssa Lee 2, Kiera Todd 2, Mya Neal 5. Totals: 23 5-9 55.

Three-pointers: MV 4 (Gaither 2, Sargent, Bigelow). NS 4 (Glass, De. Salgado, Da. Salgado, Neal).

James Monroe 54, Caroline 28: Laila Taylor scored 13 points and Za Niyah Young buried three 3-pointers after halftime to help James Monroe erase a first-quarter deficit in a Battlefield District win.

Nya Howard and Tiniyia Terrell each hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter to stake Caroline to lead.

Taylor finished with 18 points and Young 13, while Harmony Jones contributed 11 points and 20 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets, who visit Chancellor on Tuesday.

Caroline 12 5 2 9 — 28 James Monroe 7 13 21 13 — 54

Caroline: Lilyanah Johnson 0, Kayla Veney 5, Nya Howard 11, Tiniyia Terrell 6, Alisha Fields 0, Nina Torres 0, Nalea Eubank 6, Alia Fields 0. Totals: 10 4-8 28.

James Monroe (7-7, 3-3): Laila Taylor 18, Harmony Jones 11, Alexia Robinson 0. Za Niyah Young 13, Talia Henson 0, Symphoni Swain 0, Kayla Shepard 4, Jordan Carter 2, Aja Jackson 0, C'Niyah Turner 6. Totals: 21 6-13 54.

Three-pointers: Caroline: 4 (Howard 2, Terrell 2). JM 6 (Taylor 3, Young 3).

Riverbend 76, Stafford 18: Nia Henley led the Bears with 21 points, seven steals, and six assists to help defeat the Indians in a district matchup.

Charlotte Mullinax scored 10 points and Shardae Williams contributed nine points and seven rebounds for Riverbend.

Kalia Handy led the Indians with seven points.

Stafford 4 6 8 0 — 18 Riverbend 22 20 32 12 — 76

Stafford: Anali Reyna 0, Brianna Mascorro 2. Kalia Handy 7, Kon Butler 5, Catlin Burgess 2, Quanya Wiley 2, Ava Moulton 0, Jocelyn Rudacille 0. Totals: 8 0-5 18.

Riverbend: Charlotte Mullinax 10, Aryauna Brent 4, Jazelyn Fernandez 7, Hannah Alexander 8, Maniyah Alston 5, Olivia Long 10, Nia Henley 21, Shardae Williams 9, Lydia Tanner 2. Totals: 34 5-9 76.

Three-pointers: Stafford (). Riverbend 5 (Henley 1, Alston 1, Fernandez 1, Mullinax 2).

Thursday's results

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Rappahannock 64, Westmoreland 36: Laylah Clarke scored 15 points to lead visiting Westmoreland, but Rappahannock jumped out to an early lead en route to a Northern Neck District win.

Westmoreland 7 6 13 10 — 36 Rappahannock 17 15 19 13 — 64

Westmoreland: Sydney Williams 1, Skylah Delaney 0, Janiyah Gaskins 3, Laylah Clarke 15, Nakaira Dameron 3, Shonasha Brown 0, Janaya Moore 7, Jada Turner 1, Jarasely Garcia 6. Totals: 11 11-23 36.

Rappahannock: Nakiya West 6, Kahler Goodman 13, Kaylee Johnson 0, Germain Newton 2, Candace Slaw 25, Regan Dameron 6, Haley Haydon 0, Leah Medlin 0, Karlee Butler 0, Tania Graham 2, Rachel Norris 2, Solai Coleman 8, Layla Gaines 0. Totals: 23 14-20 64.

Three-pointers: Westmoreland 3 (Clarke 2, Dameron). Rappahannock 4 (Goodman 2, West, Slaw).