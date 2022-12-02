Friday's high school sports roundup

Massaponax came out fast and never let up, racing their way to a 61-37 boys basketball win over Courtland Friday night.

Ben Myers and Dalen Ainsworth led a high-pressure, high-energy defense to keep the visiting Cougars (1-1) quiet, while Collin Bowles had14 points and Antonio Washington added 12 as the Panthers (2-0) pulled away to an easy win.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brunswick 71, Westmoreland 52: Darrien Fauntleroy led the Eagles at home with 18 points and Vaughn Harris scored 12, but fell short to the Bulldogs.

Ja Markell Mayes scored 29 for the Bulldogs and Johnathan Sadler had 14 in the road victory.

Brunswick 8 28 15 20 — 71 Westmoreland 16 13 11 12 — 52

Brunswick: Jamari Bright 2, Jayden Tucker 4, Johnathan Sadler 14, Jayshaun Jones 10, Ja Markell Mayes 29, Jamaiachi Pearson 9, Jamari Anderson 2, Jermiah Harrison 1. Totals 22 18-36 71.

Westmoreland: Vaughn Harris 12, Darrien Fauntleroy 18, Jordan Tolson 5, Trevay Jackson 9, Kevin Ellis 4, Jaylen Burrell 4. Totals 15 10-23 52.

Three-pointers: Brunswick 3 (Sadler, Jones, Mayes). Westmoreland 4 (Tolson, Jackson 3).

Stafford 51, Liberty 26: Jackson Wallace led the Indians with 15 points to help defeat the Eagles.

Sean Hopkins had nine points for the Indians and Jasante Thomas earned five points in the win.

Stafford 9 15 13 4 — 51 Liberty 5 8 10 3 — 26

Stafford (1-0): Jackson wallace 15, Marquis Mackenzie 3, Jasante Thomas 5, Jamison Noil 2, Deandre Monroe 3, Daniel Northe 4, Tyler Turner 3, Skylar Aikinson 6, Jh'anif Coles 1, Sean Hopkins 9. Totals 13 12-18 51.

Liberty: Joe Minor 5, Tyrek Smith 11, Andrew Ryman 2, Burke 3, John Logan 2, Xavier Banks 3. Totals 5 1-4 26.

Three-pointers: Stafford 5 (Wallace 3, Thomas, Monroe). Liberty 5 (Minor, Smith 3, Burke).

Riverbend 52, Chancellor 48: Dominic Smith led the Bears with 11 points and Kahlil Wright earned 10 points in the victory over the Chargers.

Ja'den Mckoy scored 12 points for the Chargers and Lucas Hafner earned 10 points.

Riverbend 8 17 9 18 — 52 Chancellor 7 13 12 16 — 48

Riverbend: Vernon Williams 7, Kahlil Wright 10, Jonas Taylor 11, Hunter Deslauriers 4, Tyrek Ford 9, EJ Wilbourne 6, Elijah Williams 5. Totals 20 9-19 52.

Chancellor: Lucas Hafner 10, Ja'den Mckoy 12, Wally Abed 5, Jordan Nickerson 8, Seth Hunter 2, Camden Dodson 8, Larell Edwards 3. Totals 8 18-21 48.

Three-pointers: Riverbend 1 (V. Williams). Chancellor 6 (Hafner 2, Abed 2, Mckoy 2).

Hylton 52, North Stafford 46: Andrew Morris had 17 points and Julius Downing added 15 for visiting North Stafford, but Hylton was able to hold off the Wolverines for the win.

North Stafford 11 9 12 14 — 46 Hylton 7 13 16 16 — 52

North Stafford: Yayah Conteh 0, Jeremiah Shelly 4, Andrew Morris 17, AJ Weaver 0, Landon Evans 0, CJ Holton 0, Trey Purtell 0, Micah Brown 0, Jude Afriyie 2, Donte Martin 0, Gabe Wooten 2, Julius Downing 15, Jack Pearson 0, Donte Hyman 6. Totals: 15 9-12 46.

Hylton: C. Smith 3, C. Speed 5, S. Farmer 15, N. Bowman 2, A. Grimes 9, C. Houston 14, J. Lawrence 2, M. Sylla 2. Totals: 18 13-19 52.

Three-pointers: NS 7 (Downing 3, Morris 2, Hyman 2). Hylton 3 (Houston 2, Smith).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brunswick 47, Westmoreland 32: The Eagles fell short at home with Ceniya Candia leading the way scoring 11 points against the Bulldogs.

Alexandria Harrison scored 28 points for Brunswick and Lakera Hill earned eight points in the victory.

Brunswick 9 12 11 15 — 47 Westmoreland 5 10 12 9 — 32

Brunswick: Jalauni Seward 4, Isavela Toledo 2, Lakera Hill 8, Brianna Simmons 3, Zamiere Brandon 2, Alexandria Harrison 28. Totals 13 2-4 47.

Westmoreland: Ceniya Candia 11, Sydney Williams 5, JayNiyah Gaskins 4, Laylah Clarke 7, Jada Turner 5. Totals 10 7-20 32.

Three-pointers: Brunswick 3 (Hill 2, Simmons). Westmoreland 1 (Turner).

Riverbend 67, Chancellor 52: Nia Henley led the Bears with 23 points, six assists, and three steals to help defeat the Chargers.

Bailey Carter scored 14 points and had nine rebounds for the Bears and Maniyah Alston earned nine points.

Haley Lanning led the Chargers with 17 points and Leah Schoonover earned 11 in the loss.

Riverbend 14 22 16 15 — 67 Chancellor 12 12 13 15 — 52

Chancellor: Lydia Brockelbank 2, Anastazja Arvan 2, Leah Schoonover 11, Natalie Lanning 8, Caitlyn Lanning 5, Haley Lanning 17, Kaiana Reed 3, Megan Clouser 4. Totals 16 8-12 52.

Riverbend: Charlotte Mullinak 2, Aryauna Brent 3, Maniyah Alston 9, Maile Burns 6, Bailey Carter 14, Olivia Long 4, Nia Henley 23, Lydia Tanner 2, Shardae Williams 4. Totals 27 4-10 67.

Three-pointers: Chancellor 4 (Schoonover, C. Lanning, H. Lanning 2). Riverbend 3 (Brent, Henley 2).

Swimming

Chancellor vs. Eastern View: The Chancellor boys and Eastern View girls rolled to Battlefield District wins at St. Michael on Friday night.

In the boys race, the Chargers won 126-2. On the girls side, the Cyclones were victorious 95-36.

Boys results: 200-yard medley relay: Chancellor (Landon Eckhart, Austin Parker, Kyle Peck, Mason Pifer) 2:01.44; 200 free: Landon Eckhart (Ch) 2:34.28; 200 IM: Kyle Peck (Ch) 1:59.21; 50 free: Ethan Wilson (Ch) 28.60; 100 fly: Kyle Peck (Ch) 56.52; 100 free: Mason Pifer (Ch) 1:04.42; 500 free: Austin Parker (Ch) 5:23.22; 200 free relay: Chancellor (Danny Arevalo, Brendan Pifer, Ethan Wilson, Andrew Winn) 2:06.59; 100 back: Ethan Wilson (Ch) 1:23.14; 100 breast: Austin Parker (Ch) 1:18.69; 400 free relay: Chancellor (Austin Parker, Mason Pifer, Landon Eckhart, Kyle Peck) 4:15.47.

Girls results: 200 medley relay: Eastern View (Alana Durica, Saige Smith, Sedona Altman, Jasive Pineda) 2:40.27; 200 free: Abby Arvan (Ch) 2:39.56; 200 IM: Morgan Parker (Ch) 2:40.07; 50 free: Kenya Lawson (Ch) 28.71; 100 fly: Sedona Altman (EV) 1:50.07; 100 free: Anaysia Blackwell (EV) 1:35.04; 500 free: Kenya Lawson (Ch) 7:18.01; 200 free relay: Eastern View (Addison Herron, Jasive Pineda, Anaysia Blackwell, Alana Durica) 2:24.04; 100 back: Abby Arvan (Ch) 1:24.10; 100 breast: Morgan Parker (Ch) 1:24.25; 400 free relay: Eastern View (Saige Smith, Addison Herron, Anaysia Blackwell, Sedona Altman) 6:03.06.

Thursday's results

Girls Basketball

Spotsylvania 49, Colonial Beach 48: Alyssa Depue's basket in the final seconds lifted the Knights over the visiting Drifters on Thursday night.

Emma Siefker scored 21 points and Kelly Ross 19 for the Knights, who improved to 1-1 on the season after going 0-20 last season.

Boys Basketball

Massaponax 68, Osbourn Park 52: Freshman Collin Bowles scored 19 points and Dezzie Aainsworth had 16 points and seven rebounds in the Panthers' nondistrict road win. Ben Myers had 10 points, five assists and five steals, and Jon Zicari made seven steals.

Massaponax 23 19 12 14 — 68 Osbourn Park 16 8 7 21 — 52



Massaponax: Antonio Washington 12, Jonathan Zicari 4, Devon Hawes 0, Ben Myers 10, Dalen Ainsworth 2, Jaylen Wilson 0, Jeremiah Carter 0, Collin Bowles 19, Sam Kahn 6, Jaydon Black 0, Dayshawn Taylor-Williams 0, Dezzie Ainsworth 15. Totals: 28 2-7 68.

Osbourn Park: B.J. Jones 10, Jalen Proctor-Sawyer 4, Mark Boakye 8, Allen Brown 5, Josh Okuadido 7, Quentin Davis 2, Caleb Gilliam 10, Cameron Portis 4. Totals: 21 3-7 52.

Three-pointers: Massaponax 7 (Bowles 5, Kahn 2); Osbourn Park (Boakye 2, Jones, Okuadido).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Caroline 55, Goochland 11: Korryn Parker and Kayla Montgomery each scored 15 points to help the Cavaliers defeat the Bulldogs.

Caroline 23 14 14 4 — 55 Goochland 4 2 2 3 — 11

Caroline: Korryn Parker 15, Kayla Montgomery 15, Kayla Veney 7, Nya Howard 6, Tinyia Terrell 4, Lilyanah Johnson 2, Eubank 2, Alecia Fields 4. Totals 17 4-14 55.

Goochland: Fleming 2, Turner 7, Higgs 2. Totals 4 3-4 11.

Three-pointers: Caroline 3 (Parker, Montgomery 2).