Girls basketball: Brooke Point's Pressley becomes a leader as a senior

Jaylin Pressley has hardly been under the radar on the Fredericksburg-area girls basketball scene.

She’s a four-year starter at Brooke Point. She was named first-team all-Commonwealth District and second-team All-Area as a sophomore and junior after averaging 15.3 and 15.2 points per game, respectively.

But as a senior this season, Pressley is prepared to reach new heights. That was evident when she recorded 44 points and 10 steals in the Black–Hawks’ 91–22 victory over Spotsylvania Tuesday night.

The 6-foot forward is excelling all over the floor for the Black–Hawks (2–1), who are looking to improve on last season’s 2–8 campaign.

“She took on a big leadership role coming into this year,” Black–Hawks second-year head coach Marcus Clay said. “We expected a lot from her last year, but she wasn’t ready yet. This year, she’s stepped up tremendously.”

Clay has noticed Pressley is now more comfortable as a vocal leader as the lone senior in the starting lineup. She’s playing all five positions to make her more marketable to college coaches. She’s also leading and directing workouts and being a positive influence on her younger teammates.