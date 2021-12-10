Girls basketball: Brooke Point's Pressley becomes a leader as a senior

Jaylin Pressley has hardly been under the radar on the Fredericksburg-area girls basketball scene.
She’s a four-year starter at Brooke Point. She was named first-team all-Commonwealth District and second-team All-Area as a sophomore and junior after averaging 15.3 and 15.2 points per game, respectively.
But as a senior this season, Pressley is prepared to reach new heights. That was evident when she recorded 44 points and 10 steals in the Black–Hawks’ 91–22 victory over Spotsylvania Tuesday night.
The 6-foot forward is excelling all over the floor for the Black–Hawks (2–1), who are looking to improve on last season’s 2–8 campaign.
“She took on a big leadership role coming into this year,” Black–Hawks second-year head coach Marcus Clay said. “We expected a lot from her last year, but she wasn’t ready yet. This year, she’s stepped up tremendously.”
Clay has noticed Pressley is now more comfortable as a vocal leader as the lone senior in the starting lineup. She’s playing all five positions to make her more marketable to college coaches. She’s also leading and directing workouts and being a positive influence on her younger teammates.
“She’s embraced that stardom role that I wanted her to take on,” Clay said. “Last year, she kind of shied away from it. She expected other people to step up, which we didn’t have. So this year, she’s just like ,‘I’m ready for it. I’m ready for whatever challenge that comes my way.’ That’s what I really love.”
Two Division II colleges have taken notice, but Clay said he believes Pressley is a Division I talent. She holds scholarship offers from Wilmington (Del.) University and Talladega (Ala.) College.
Pressley said she learned a little about the recruiting process from watching her older brother go through it.
Zavien Pressley was a first-team All-Area performer at Brooke Point as a senior in 2018 before going on to Marymount University in Arlington, where he played briefly.
The siblings have a close relationship.
“That’s really all we do, go to the gym together and at home it’s just constantly basketball,” Pressley said. “It taught me a lot just being able to watch him.”
Pressley is hoping to pass on anything she’s learned to teammate Leah Keyes. The 5-foot-10 Brooke Point freshman recorded a triple-double against Spotsylvania with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.
Clay said he pushes his players to play “positionless basketball” because he doesn’t know if they’re finished growing yet and he doesn’t want to limit their college potential. Keyes is playing point guard for the first time after starring at Shirley Heim Middle School and for travel league teams. She said it’s been a tough transition but it’s already paying off.
North Carolina Central, a Division I program in Durham, N.C. has expressed interest. Keyes said Pressley has helped jump-start her high school career.
“Jaylin has really helped me a lot,” Keyes said. “She’s really taken me under her wing and shown me the ropes. She’s helping me see the floor more and telling me things that I haven’t always paid attention to. She’s helping me see the little things.”
Pressley said that’s because she can relate. She was once a freshman on a team with talented upperclassmen. She wasn’t always comfortable but that’s no longer the case.
“I was scared of making mistakes,” Pressley said. “But I’ve been playing on the varsity level for four years now and I’ve learned that it’s okay to make mistakes. I’ve been through what everybody else is going through. So it’s easier now.”
