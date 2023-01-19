Girls basketball: Chancellor's Lanning coaches his daughters along with Chargers

Janice Lanning had just one request.

When her husband Brian accepted a position as the head girls basketball coach at Chancellor this past summer, and all three of their daughters decided to enroll at the high school in order to play for him, Lanning foresaw the line between hoops and household becoming blurred.

“OK, let’s not talk basketball 24–7 at home,” Lanning remembered saying at the time. “Sometimes,” she added, “we do better than others.”

Midway through the Lannings’ first season at Chancellor, they’re still finding that balance off the court. On it, the Chargers are owners of an 8–4 record with senior Haley Lanning (11 points per game) and freshman Natalie (eight points and 6.3 rebounds per game) serving as key contributors. Middle sibling Caitlyn, a sophomore, also saw significant minutes prior to tearing her ACL during a holiday tournament game.

“This is the chance of a lifetime for me as a father,” Brian Lanning said.

The opportunity came about after former Chargers coach Antwaan Gay watched a Lanning-coached AAU team run through male competition during pandemic-area pickup games at the Fredericksburg Field House. Lanning joined the program as junior varsity coach last year, with the understanding that he’d have a chance at the varsity position when Gay stepped down.

As an eighth grader last season, Natalie Lanning played up for a Chargers JV squad that went undefeated and won the Battlefield District championship. Caitlyn and Haley, however, were already enrolled at Riverbend; playing for their father would mean uprooting both their social and academic lives.

“At first I wasn’t sure because we butt heads a lot, kind of,” Caitlyn Lanning said of transferring. “But then at the same time, it’s awesome someone who gets you and will be on your side and everything.”

Ultimately, the choice was Haley’s. As the oldest sibling, she understood it might be her only chance to play organized basketball alongside her closer-in-age younger sisters.

At a recent practice, Brian Lanning playfully bashed players with a blocking pad as they drove past him as part of a layup drill. Early on in their shared venture, he promised not to treat his daughters any differently than their non-blood-related teammates.

“There are many occasions where they feel comfortable with their dad and like to argue when they’re on the court,” he said. “That doesn’t go over so well.”

Lanning has often found himself asking if they were still OK with him doubling as head of household and head coach. He referred to their dynamic as a “continual experiment,” with each game’s outcome serving as a primary variable.

“When we get in the car, I try to let them engage the conversation,” he said. “If they want to talk about the game, great. If they don’t, I try to just let it sit — ask, ‘Hey, where are we going to go eat?’ ”

Unsurprisingly, the proposed at-home boundaries haven’t been entirely observed. The family holds an NFHS Network subscription, and evening film sessions are a common sight in their living room.

Lanning’s Chargers thrive in transition, and their home life is no different.

“Sometimes it’s a lot,” Caitlyn Lanning said with a laugh. “A lot of times we’re OK with whatever. But if you need it to be more of a father–daughter experience, you can tell him and he’ll just switch over.”