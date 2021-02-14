Girls basketball: George Mason defeats James Monroe in Region 3B championship

FALLS CHURCH—Along with the runner-up trophy, James Monroe’s girls brought home a lesson on what championship basketball looks like.

Seeking their first regional title since 2012, the Yellow Jackets ran into a juggernaut Sunday afternoon and were never competitive in a 68–23 loss to George Mason in the Region 3B title game.

“This was a lesson for our younger players,” JM coach Tameka Christopher said. “Nobody thought we would get here, but I want them to know that feeling for when we get back here.”

The host Mustangs (10–0) lived up to both their nickname and their status as defending regional champions, using a full-court press and an unselfish offense to force 24 first-half turnovers and take a 51–12 lead into the locker room.

They dialed back in the pressure during a second half without clock stoppages, per Virginia High School League rules.

“We’re much better in the full court. We need to turn our defense into offense,” George Mason coach Chris Carrico said. “Our confidence was way high, and you could just see theirs go out of them. Never in a million years would I have expected a regional championship game to be decided by halftime.”