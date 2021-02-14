Girls basketball: George Mason defeats James Monroe in Region 3B championship

FALLS CHURCH—Along with the runner-up trophy, James Monroe’s girls brought home a lesson on what championship basketball looks like.
Seeking their first regional title since 2012, the Yellow Jackets ran into a juggernaut Sunday afternoon and were never competitive in a 68–23 loss to George Mason in the Region 3B title game.
“This was a lesson for our younger players,” JM coach Tameka Christopher said. “Nobody thought we would get here, but I want them to know that feeling for when we get back here.”
The host Mustangs (10–0) lived up to both their nickname and their status as defending regional champions, using a full-court press and an unselfish offense to force 24 first-half turnovers and take a 51–12 lead into the locker room.
They dialed back in the pressure during a second half without clock stoppages, per Virginia High School League rules.
“We’re much better in the full court. We need to turn our defense into offense,” George Mason coach Chris Carrico said. “Our confidence was way high, and you could just see theirs go out of them. Never in a million years would I have expected a regional championship game to be decided by halftime.”
The Yellow Jackets (7–5) struggled immediately against the deeper Mustangs, falling behind 7–0 before Isabel Whitman hit two free throws. George Mason’s lead grew to 15–2 before Whitman scored again, and it was 25–6 after the first quarter.
“They kept pressing us, and everything we did was panic,” Christopher said. “They continued to push us out of our comfort zone.”
Peyton Jones scored 16 of her game-high 18 points in the first half, mostly on transition baskets after turnovers, for the Mustangs, who advanced to play at Region 3A champion New Kent in Wednesday’s state semifinal round.
The Yellow Jackets, meanwhile, will try to build on an encouraging season that ended on the sourest of notes. Two years after winning just one Battlefield District game, they came within one victory of a state berth.
“We learned a lot,” said Whitman, a junior who led the Jackets with nine points. “We need to play more as a team and motivate each other. There was a lot of negativity on the floor today.”
Point guard Nia Bryant and reserve forward Kayanna Cloud were the only seniors on this year’s team, and Christopher said she’s hopeful for the return of several players who sat out this season for COVID-related concerns, plus reinforcements from the school’s successful junior varsity squad.
“It’ll be basically the same team,” Christopher said. “We plan to build on this and be back here.”
James Monroe 6 6 6 5 -23
George Mason 25 26 11 6—68
James Monroe (7-5): Nia Bryant 7, Amath Chol 0, Kayanna Cloud 0, Logan Conner 3, Isabel Whitman 9, Imani McJunkin 1, Ayanna Wynn 0, Danielle Cloud 0, Giahan Slaughter 3. Totals: 5 11-15 23.
George Mason (10-0): Rianna Asrsenauly 9, Natalee Cannon 0, Maya Clatterjee 0, Elizabeth Creed10, Maeva Dodge 1, Elisa Goislard-Nguyen 0, Zoraida Icabalceta 12, Peyton Jones 18, Mia Kritenbrink 2, Sydney Longer 2, Abigail Meighan 0, Bella Paradiso 4, Maureen Tremblay 5, Megan Tremblay 4. Totals: 31 4-6 68.
Three-point baskets: James Monroe 2 (Bryant, Slaughter); George Maosn 2 (Icabalceta, Maureen Tremblay).
Steve DeShazo: (540) 374-5443