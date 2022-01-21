Girls basketball: Henley's 25 points lead Riverbend past North Stafford

Riverbend picked up the pace in the second half to turn a tight game into a comfortable 76-65 win over North Stafford on Friday night.
Nia Henley hit a 3-pointer for the Bears as the buzzer sounded to end the first half, and the teams went to the break tied at 31.
Henley then came out hard to start the second half, driving to the basket, and hitting her free throws if she got fouled on the way.
“We came out in the first quarter and we were up a little bit, but then in the second it didn’t go the way we wanted it to, so I knew I had to turn it on so we could get some fire underneath us,” Henley said. “And I think we did that, and then we finished out the game.”
Henley scored nine points in the third quarter, including five of six from the line. She hit 11 of her 12 free throws on the night, finishing with 25 points.
Aryauna Brent added eight points in the third frame, Bailey Carter hit for six, and the Bears were up eight on the Wolverines by the time the quarter ended.
The Bears kept it going in the fourth, when Haley Lanning scored seven of her nine for the night.
“You can go a long way with great guard play, and we had a whole lot of guards step up tonight, including Nia,” Riverbend coach Nate Grosskopf said. “It was a good way to bounce back from the last time we played them,” when North Stafford came out on top.
Cayla Thomas led the fight for the Wolverines Friday, scoring 13 of her 27 points in the second quarter to briefly give North Stafford (4-4, 3-2) the lead.
The Bears (7-3,2-2) kept it close though, with Brent scoring eight points and Henley hitting two threes, before taking over after the break.
Next up for Riverbend is a trip to Mountain View (6-17, 0-4) on Monday.
“We’ve got four games next week, so it’s going to be a little bit of a grinder,” Grosskopf said. “So I’m glad we got it started on the right note.”
North Stafford travels to Massaponax (10-2, 4-0) to play the Panthers on Tuesday.