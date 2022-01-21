Girls basketball: Henley's 25 points lead Riverbend past North Stafford

Riverbend picked up the pace in the second half to turn a tight game into a comfortable 76-65 win over North Stafford on Friday night.

Nia Henley hit a 3-pointer for the Bears as the buzzer sounded to end the first half, and the teams went to the break tied at 31.

Henley then came out hard to start the second half, driving to the basket, and hitting her free throws if she got fouled on the way.

“We came out in the first quarter and we were up a little bit, but then in the second it didn’t go the way we wanted it to, so I knew I had to turn it on so we could get some fire underneath us,” Henley said. “And I think we did that, and then we finished out the game.”

Henley scored nine points in the third quarter, including five of six from the line. She hit 11 of her 12 free throws on the night, finishing with 25 points.

Aryauna Brent added eight points in the third frame, Bailey Carter hit for six, and the Bears were up eight on the Wolverines by the time the quarter ended.

The Bears kept it going in the fourth, when Haley Lanning scored seven of her nine for the night.