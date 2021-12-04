Girls basketball preview: Behind McGhee, Jackson and rising seniors, Louisa is ready to defend Class 4 title

Nick Schreck knows what he’s going to get from his two junior standouts on the Louisa High School girls basketball team.
Olivia McGhee is a 6-foot-3 junior nationally ranked recruit who helped lead the Lions to the Class 4 state championship as a sophomore last season.
Sylvie Jackson is a 6-foot guard capable of scoring inside, outside and in the mid-range. She holds a scholarship offer from Radford University.
But Schreck’s squad lost six unheralded seniors from last season’s 15–0 team that excelled during a pandemic-shortened season.
If the Lions are to have an encore performance and make another deep postseason run it may take more than McGhee and Jackson to get it done.
Louisa opened the season with a comfortable victory over Spotsylvania on Friday night. Schreck is looking forward to the development of quite a few players stepping into larger roles this season.
“The household names of Olivia and Sylvia are definitely going to lead the charge for us,” Schreck said. “A few of the new faces have played in the program before, so the learning curve isn’t as big … I really like where we’re at right now. The potential is there for us to make another run and that’s what we’re looking to do.”
Schreck said he’s hoping seniors Emion Byers and Kyla Banks and junior Janie Smith step forward. They all received playing time last season but will be counted on more heavily.
“On any given night any of those three can put up 10 to 12 points,” Schreck said. “Janie can be a walking double–double with her size and her length. We’re just looking for those pieces to step up and play to the best of their ability and things will be just fine for us.”
The Lions have added Nicole Creel, a transfer from Luray High School. Creel is a junior and still learning the Lions’ system. But Schreck said her tenacity and aggressiveness on defense will earn her a role in the rotation.
There’s also sophomore Nina Fenster, who transferred in last season and was the only freshman on the roster.
“Her role is going to be expanded a bit,” Schreck said. “She’s probably the most competitive person on the team, which I absolutely love. Those two girls are going to add a lot of depth for us. It just comes down to understanding our offensive and defensive philosophies. Once they get that down, we’re going to be a very deep team and a very dangerous team.”
It still starts with McGhee and Jackson.
McGhee (22.8 points, 11.5 rebounds per game) was The Free Lance–Star All-Area player of the year last season. She’s rated a four-star recruit by ESPN.com and holds dozens of scholarship offers.
Schreck said McGhee was injured much of the offseason but found time to develop her 3-point shot and footwork.
“When she becomes more consistent from the 3-point line, that’s going to really open up her game even more,” Schreck said. “Not many people at this level can be in front of a 6–3 girl built like her and can handle the ball and finish the way she does.”
Schreck said Jackson may be the most underrated college prospect in Virginia. Jackson played in the summer with the Boo Williams AAU program. Schreck is hopeful that when college coaches come to the gym to scout McGhee they’ll also notice Jackson, who is striving to earn more looks after averaging 19.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last season.
“She’s worked so hard and she’s at a whole another level right now,” Schreck said. “She can do everything for us. She’s vocal. She’s fundamentally sound. She can score from all three levels.”
When the Lions captured the title last season, several schools from the Richmond and Tidewater areas didn’t participate in basketball because of the pandemic.
Schreck believes it’ll be a tougher challenge this time around. That’s why the Lions have intensified their schedule. They have a contest on Saturday against Chesterfield County foe L.C. Bird at Meadowbrook High. They also take on Norview out of Norfolk later this season.
“We obviously have a different team this year, but we still have the same goal in mind and that’s another state championship run,” McGhee said. “We know it’ll be a little tougher with having such a big target on our backs. But we’re willing to be up for the challenge.”
