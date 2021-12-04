Girls basketball preview: Behind McGhee, Jackson and rising seniors, Louisa is ready to defend Class 4 title

Schreck said he’s hoping seniors Emion Byers and Kyla Banks and junior Janie Smith step forward. They all received playing time last season but will be counted on more heavily.

“On any given night any of those three can put up 10 to 12 points,” Schreck said. “Janie can be a walking double–double with her size and her length. We’re just looking for those pieces to step up and play to the best of their ability and things will be just fine for us.”

The Lions have added Nicole Creel, a transfer from Luray High School. Creel is a junior and still learning the Lions’ system. But Schreck said her tenacity and aggressiveness on defense will earn her a role in the rotation.

There’s also sophomore Nina Fenster, who transferred in last season and was the only freshman on the roster.

“Her role is going to be expanded a bit,” Schreck said. “She’s probably the most competitive person on the team, which I absolutely love. Those two girls are going to add a lot of depth for us. It just comes down to understanding our offensive and defensive philosophies. Once they get that down, we’re going to be a very deep team and a very dangerous team.”

It still starts with McGhee and Jackson.