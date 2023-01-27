Girls basketball: Ramey helps Massaponax top Riverbend, remain atop Commonwealth District

Massaponax remained undefeated in the Commonwealth District with a convincing 69–37 win over Riverbend on Thursday night.

Takeira Ramey led the way for the Panthers with 19 points, six steals and 10 steals.

“I’m just really proud of my team, really proud of how we played, really proud of our intensity and how we played together,” Ramey said. “We moved the ball really well, we had really good intensity on defense, we had high energy, and we just kept playing to the buzzer.”

Lakaiya Butcher added 13 points, four assists and six rebounds for the host Panthers while Saniya Hymes added nine points, 11 rebounds and two blocked shots. The entire team played tough defense that made it difficult for the Bears to find the basket.

Both teams moved to 13–3 overall, and Massaponax is now 9–0 in the district.

“We knew this was one of the most important games for us making a run at being undefeated in the (Commonwealth District) for a third year in a row,” said Panthers’ coach Ramon Hounshell. “Not taking other people for granted, but North Stafford and Riverbend are the top two teams, and we felt like if we came at this game with energy we’d be successful.”

Both teams had trouble getting the ball to drop early on, but Ramey started to find her touch in the second quarter. She hit two 3-pointers and 10 points total in the period as the Panthers moved out to a 33–18 halftime lead.

The Bears did have a few bright spots. They were able to get past the high pressure full-court press that has been so successful for the Panthers.

“We pressed, but coach Via did a good job of being prepared for it. They pushed the ball up the court a couple times, so we came out of the press early, because they were beating it,” Hounsell said. “We had to alter what we were doing and flip-flop and do something different.”

But it wasn’t enough.

“They’re well-balanced,” said Riverbend coach Wayne Via. “They go inside, they go outside. They do the small things.”

Via said his team, now 7–2 in the district after its second loss to the Panthers, will need to improve if they come up against Massaponax again.

“We didn’t execute in certain situations,” he said. “Some things, I really was happy with what I saw from us. We’ve continued to grow since the last time we played them, but when it comes down to it, it’s got to be your full punch, you’re not going to get them with a half-punch. You’ve got to come with everything you’ve got. We’ve got to just continue to build on the things we did well and come back stronger when we see them again.”

Aryauna Brent led the Bears scoring with 10 points. Maniyah Alston had seven points, two steals and two rebounds, while Hannah Alexander had nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks to go with her four points. Nia Henley scored seven points and added seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.

Via said the Bears next scheduled game, against King George on Monday, has been canceled, so they won’t play again until they travel to Colonial Forge next Friday.

Massaponax has a tournament this weekend in Norfolk and a game next Tuesday at Brooke Point.