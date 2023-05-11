Brooke Point senior Emily Lenhard has shared a soccer field with Lauren Saunders since both were elementary schoolers, so when it comes to her American University-bound teammate, Lenhard — a Maryland recruit in her own right — is the closest thing to an authoritative source.

“When you look at Lauren, she’s not a super splashy player,” Lenhard said. “But when she moves, she makes really smart movements.”

On Wednesday night, Sanders used one decisive run to provide the Black–Hawks with their first and only lead and another to preserve it late in a 2–1 win over Mountain View in the Commonwealth District tournament semifinals.

Brooke Point (11–4–1) will face Colonial Forge in Friday’s district championship game. Following a 6–0 defeat in the team’s first matchup, the Black–Hawks made a series of defensive adjustments that were evident in a tighter 3–2 loss on May 2.

“We’re not afraid,” Brooke Point coach Jono Rollins said of facing the Eagles, many of whom made the drive across town to Mountain View following their 8–0 rout of Riverbend in Wednesday’s other semifinal. “We’ve learned from our mistakes.”

The Black–Hawks’ biggest miscue on Wednesday came just after halftime, as a defensive breakdown allowed Mountain View’s Alexis Viens to give the Wildcats a 1–0 edge in the 45th minute.

“I think we just had to shake it off and have a short-term memory,” Sanders said. “We had a lot of time left so we knew we had it in us to score.”

They didn’t need much time for an equalizer, as Sanders assisted Makayla Huppmann, whose shot glanced off the fingertips of Mountain View’s goalkeeper. Two minutes later, Sanders netted her 27th goal of the season when she beat her defender right and fired a ball across the face of the net.

Mountain View didn’t threaten until the game’s final moments, when it earned (and subsequently misfired) on a direct kick. Just before the final whistle, Sanders ran down a potential shooter to quash the comeback attempt.

Besides the deficit, the Wildcats struggled to overcome heavy hearts following the recent death of a classmate who was close to several players.

Mountain View coach Fernando Ramos did his best to impart perspective before his team took the pitch.

“We talked before the game, the message was continue to play for the patch on your chest,” Ramos said. “You’re not only playing for yourselves, but your friends, teachers and alumni. You’re playing for those who are no longer with us — you’re playing for all of them.”