Girls soccer: Massaponax edges Mountain View to establish firm early footing

By Tim Fetner’s count, there were approximately 15 future collegiate soccer players on the pitch Tuesday night when visiting Massaponax took on Mountain View.

“That’s a testament to both schools,” the Panthers longtime girls coach said.

The combined talent made for a nip-and-tuck early-season matchup between the Commonwealth District’s top sides.

Avery Wright headed home a cross wound in by Kaitlyn Venzen in the 77th minute as Massaponax emerged with a thrilling 2–1 victory.

“We have very similar speeds, so I know she’ll always be in the box when I cross the ball,” said Venzen, a Panthers captain and senior forward.

Massaponax (3–0) struck first when Halie Keller’s quasi-bicycle kick deflected off a Wildcat defender’s head and into the net. Possession was dead even from that point, and it took a penalty kick for Mountain View to find its equalizer.

Tamia Nelson drew a foul while making a run into the box, and Cadee Hegarty made good on the subsequent attempt, burying it left and low past the outstretched fingertips of Massaponax goalie Marieyna Parrett.

For the Wildcats (1–1), Tuesday’s match was the first real test for a team that lacks the experience they benefitted from in recent seasons. While Mountain View scrimmaged heavyweights Albemarle and Patriot during the preseason, Massaponax marked their stiffest competition to date.

“Even with the loss, we became a team tonight,” Wildcats coach Fernando Ramos said.

The sides are likely to square off at least two more times, with a fourth overall matchup in Region 5D play a distinct possibility. Each match figures to be a can’t-miss showcase of the Fredericksburg area’s top talent.

“We’ll meet again,” Fetner said. “They’re going to come to our place, and it’s going to be a game just like this.”

Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045

