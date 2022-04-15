Girls' soccer: Unbeaten Colonial Forge makes quick work of Brooke Point

Brian Foley has been thrilled with his team’s fast starts this season.

Colonial Forge girls soccer was unbeaten heading into a Commonwealth District showdown with rival Brooke Point Thursday night.

Foley said that’s largely because the Eagles have jumped on opponents quickly.

“We’re playing aggressively,” Foley said. “We’re looking to play proactive soccer, and we’ve done a good job of setting the tone in the games early.”

That was the case on the Black-Hawks’ home turf.

The Eagles struck first four minutes into the contest on a header from Nicole Alvarado and didn’t look back in a 5-1 victory.

Colonial Forge is now 8-0 heading into another major matchup. The Eagles visit fellow unbeaten Massaponax on Tuesday.

“I really like how we’ve come together as a team,” Foley said. “We’re playing together as a unit and not as 11 individuals.”

That’ll need to continue against the Panthers.

Massaponax should provide the Eagles with their stiffest test yet, although they’ve been stout in solid wins over the Black-Hawks and Mountain View.

“There was a thought that it’s a very deep district this year,” Foley said. “Brooke Point is much improved. Massaponax was very strong last year and returned a lot of players. Mountain View is a strong program that always puts out a really good team. Every game is going to be tough.”

The Black-Hawks (5-2-1) did provide some resistance to the Eagles in the first half.

Lauren Sanders’ goal with 18 minutes to go before intermission tied the game at 1. But the Eagles quickly answered with a tally from Ava Kertgate three minutes later. They created further distance between themselves and the Black-Hawks with a free kick goal from Maci Landel nearly eight minutes before halftime.

Kertgate finished with three goals. Landel provided one goal and three assists. Kertgate, a junior is off to a blistering start with 20 goals and six assists this season.

“I walked in not knowing what to expect but I’m definitely happy where I am,” Kertgate said. “I’m hoping I can double that being that we’re halfway through the season now.”

Despite the setback, Brooke Point head coach Caitlin Cavalier believes in her team.

The Black-Hawks’ two losses are against the unbeaten Eagles and Panthers. They tied with Mountain View.

“We’re learning how to deal with adversity for sure,” Cavalier said. “We’ve had a couple of team meetings to reflect on the games and figure out to how to move forward. It’s a big learning experience right now especially since our team is young.”

In addition to Sanders, goalkeeper Amara Codd and center-midfielder Emily Lenhard have been stalwarts for the Black-Hawks this season.

Kertgate hasn’t been alone offensively for the Eagles. Landel now has eight goals and eight assists.

Foley and Kertgate said teamwork has been the key to the offensive production.

“We’re getting really good play from the midfield and our whole defense has been strong all season,” Foley said. “It’s been different people every game, which has been nice to see.”

The Black-Hawks host North Stafford on Wednesday. Colonial Forge, meanwhile, will prepare for the contest against Massaponax.

“I think we’re going to come out strong in the first half and I think we’re going to be able to hold our own,” Kertgate said. “I’m definitely hoping we can out of it with a win and keep our winning streak.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com​

