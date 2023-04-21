Rylie Johnson is the rare member of Gen Z who considers herself well acquainted with the United States Postal Service. While Division-I softball programs can’t officially converse with Fredericksburg Christian’s sophomore outfielder until Sept. 1, the written correspondence has come in a steady flow.

“I get mail practically almost every day,” she said.

Most recently, Johnson earned a stamp of approval from numerous Top 25 schools, including Missouri, Wichita State, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

And she has continued to deliver. Johnson had two hits, including a triple, in Fredericksburg Christian’s 11–1 loss to the Potomac School on Friday at Patriot Park.

The Eagles (9–2) and Panthers entered Friday’s contest as the second-ranked teams in their respective VISAA divisions, with FCS playing in Division 2. That fact wasn’t lost on FCS’s players, who may have let their nerves get the best of them playing in front of a sizable home crowd.

“From the first pitch of batting practice, they were a little tense, a little tight,” FCS head Rodney Whittaker said. “They can learn from this.”

Whittaker praised Johnson’s studious approach at the plate; she’s rarely fooled by the same pitch twice.

“Once she gets through that first at-bat, she’s reading what the pitcher’s doing,” he said. “And she’s fast. Crazy fast.”

Moving forward, Johnson wants her teammates to get up to speed — literally. The Eagles had more strikeouts (eight) than hits (seven) on Friday, with fellow sophomore Scarlett Whittaker going 2 for 2 with a walk.

“I think as a team as a whole, we definitely need to face higher velocity,” Johnson said. “Just at practice, on the pitching machine, getting more BP live.”

It’s unlikely that Friday’s setback will affect FCS’s playoff hopes in any meaningful way. The top eight teams in each division advance to the VISAA state tournament.

“Hopefully when we get to the playoffs, we can perform a little better and approach it a little more relaxed,” Whittaker said.

1 2 4 5 6 R H E Potomac School 4 2 1 0 1 11 16 0 FCS 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 0

SCARLETT WHITTAKER and L Trible.