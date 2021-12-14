Go west, young man: Tevin White set to sign with Arizona State

Prior to this summer, Tevin White’s concept of Arizona State was purely two-dimensional. Sure, Herm Edwards and the Sun Devils’ coaching staff had shown off the school’s Tempe campus during a series of recruiting Zoom calls.

But there was something about the desert that simply didn’t translate on screen.

“When I saw it in person, it was crazy,” said White of his June 11 official visit. “The facilities were so much better looking in person, the campus was beautiful.”

On Wednesday morning, White will sign off on spending his next four years in Arizona State’s alluring, if arid, environment. The North Stafford senior running back is among a handful of Fredericksburg-area recruits planning to take advantage of college football’s early signing day.

White, who had the unenviable task of succeeding Devyn White in North Stafford’s backfield four years ago, developed into a solid all-around contributor for the Wolverines. As a senior, he rushed for 605 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 4.65 yards per carry.

Despite struggling at times with injuries, White managed to leave his own unique legacy at North Stafford.