Go west, young man: Tevin White set to sign with Arizona State

Prior to this summer, Tevin White’s concept of Arizona State was purely two-dimensional. Sure, Herm Edwards and the Sun Devils’ coaching staff had shown off the school’s Tempe campus during a series of recruiting Zoom calls.
But there was something about the desert that simply didn’t translate on screen.
“When I saw it in person, it was crazy,” said White of his June 11 official visit. “The facilities were so much better looking in person, the campus was beautiful.”
On Wednesday morning, White will sign off on spending his next four years in Arizona State’s alluring, if arid, environment. The North Stafford senior running back is among a handful of Fredericksburg-area recruits planning to take advantage of college football’s early signing day.
White, who had the unenviable task of succeeding Devyn White in North Stafford’s backfield four years ago, developed into a solid all-around contributor for the Wolverines. As a senior, he rushed for 605 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 4.65 yards per carry.
Despite struggling at times with injuries, White managed to leave his own unique legacy at North Stafford.
“I think most proud of the kind of kid he is,” Wolverines coach Neil Sullivan said. “He’s so positive, so enthusiastic. He does everything to best of his ability at practice or in the classroom.”
White accumulated Football Bowl Subdivision early and often during his prep career and ended up picking Arizona State over the likes of Penn State, Georgia, Virginia and Virginia Tech.
White chuckled when asked which Arizona State coaches handled his recruitment. That turned out to be a trick question.
“It was a lot of them,” said White, who said he corresponded most frequently with Edwards, running backs coach Shaun Aguano and defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce. “It’s one of the big reasons I committed.”
No personality loomed larger than Edwards, though. At the time of White’s visit, he hadn’t yet committed to Arizona State. He remembers arriving at the head coach’s office during the middle of a meeting. Edwards, however, quickly tabled business and ushered in the Whites like a bunch of old friends.
“He hadn’t met us before, but he was treating us like we were already family,” White said.
He pledged his talents to Edwards that day and publicly committed on June 24, his mother’s Tania’s birthday.
During his recruitment, Arizona State coaches sold White on his fit within the offense. In particular, Aguano pointed out the similarities between him and Arizona State redshirt senior running back Rachaad White, who plans to enter the upcoming NFL draft. Both are big, shifty backs, not to mention capable receivers out of the backfield.
“He said, ‘When Rachaad leaves, you’ll be able to fill that void, because I see a lot of Rachaad in you,’” White recalled Aguano saying.
White won’t have to fuss with a fax machine on Wednesday morning; his official letter of intent will be signed and sent electronically. In the afternoon, North Stafford will hold a 5 p.m. ceremony for White and teammate Cliff Davis, who plans to sign with Norfolk State.
Pen in hand, he’ll look back on all the people who helped him reach signing day: teammates and coaches like former North assistant John Harris, who once posed the fateful question: “Want to look at a school out West?”
White plans to graduate from North Stafford in December and then, on Jan. 6, he’ll pack his things and head out to the desert.
“I’m going to miss my people, I’m going to get a little homesick for sure,” he said. “But I can’t wait to get out there. It’s a new lifestyle and a new chapter.”
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco