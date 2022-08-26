H.S. Football: Live Scoreboard

(From reporter reports and social media)
FRIDAY'S GAMES
FINAL - Massaponax 37, Chancellor 0
FINAL - Riverbend 49, Spotsylvania 0
FINAL - Stafford 35, James Monroe 14
People are also reading…
FINAL - Orange 35, Courtland 14
FINAL - Eastern View 41, Culpeper 14
FINAL - J.R. Tucker 14, Caroline 13
FINAL - King George 27, Lafayette 13
FINAL - King & Queen 61, Colonial Beach 0
FINAL - Westmoreland 18, West Point 13
FINAL - Louisa 61, Huguenot 6
FINAL - Calvert Hall (Md.) 41, St. Michael 6
FINAL - Mountain View 33, Forest Park 13
SATURDAY'S GAME
Portsmouth Christian at Fredericksburg Christian, 1
THURSDAY'S GAME
FINAL - Gar-Field 10, North Stafford 6