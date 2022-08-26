 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
H.S. Football: Live Scoreboard

H.S. Football LIVE Scoreboard
(From reporter reports and social media)
  

FRIDAY'S GAMES

FINAL - Massaponax 37, Chancellor 0

FINAL - Riverbend 49, Spotsylvania 0

FINAL - Stafford 35, James Monroe 14

FINAL - Orange 35, Courtland 14

FINAL - Eastern View 41, Culpeper 14

FINAL - J.R. Tucker 14, Caroline 13

FINAL - King George 27, Lafayette 13

FINAL - King & Queen 61, Colonial Beach 0

FINAL - Westmoreland 18, West Point 13

FINAL - Louisa 61, Huguenot 6

FINAL - Freedom (Woodbridge) 62, Brooke Point 3

FINAL - Calvert Hall (Md.) 41, St. Michael 6

FINAL - Mountain View 33, Forest Park 13

SATURDAY'S GAME

Portsmouth Christian at Fredericksburg Christian, 1

THURSDAY'S GAME

FINAL - Gar-Field 10, North Stafford 6

