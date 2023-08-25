Brayden Smalls ran for 150 yards and a pair of touchdowns Thursday night, powering Lafayette past Spotsylvania, 43–6, in the season opener for both teams. Smalls’ 55-yard scoring run in the third quarter helped the Rams break open a 20–0 halftime lead.
Spotsylvania’s touchdown came on a fourth-quarter run by Cameron Puller.
The Knights (0–1) play at Brooke Point next Thursday.
|Spotsylvania
|0
|0
|0
|6
|—
|6
|Lafayette
|14
|6
|8
|15
|—
|43
First Quarter
La—Brayden Smalls 10-yard run (Clarke Canova kick)
La—Hayden Olesky 1-yard run (Canova kick)
Second Quarter
LaNaye-Ron Hudson 45-yard pass from Olesky (kick failed)
Third Quarter
La—Smalls 55-yard run (Olesky run)
Fourth Quarter
La—Nazeer Wolmart 30-yard run (Canova kick)
Sp—Bray Puller 4-yard run (run failed)
La—Jael Love 18-yard run (Obrian Canady run)
TEAM STATISTICS
|Sp
|La
|First downs
|11
|19
|Rushes-yards
|27-79
|44-363
|Passing yards
|90
|49
|Comp-Att-Int
|8-13-0
|3-9-0
|Punts-Avg.
|4-33.8
|1-35.0
|Fumbles-lost
|3-1
|3-1
|Penalties-yards
|8-61
|10-83
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Spotsylvania—Landon Fagan 4-28; Cameron Puller 3-13; Luke Dickinson 2-15; Mason Christopher 7-10; Christopher Williams 2-9; Jefferson Paz 2-7; Bray Puller 2-6, TD; team 1-(minus-2); Johned Benton 4-(minus-7). Lafayette—Brayden Smalls 15-150, 2 TDs; Nazeer Wolmart 8-104, 1 TD; James Spencer 7-74; Ernest Rutley 2-20; Jael Love 2-13, 1 TD; Anthony Consolo 3-8; Obrian Canady 1-2; team 1-2; Hayden Olesky 5-(minus-10).
Passing: Spotsylvania—Christopher 7-12-0, 82 yards; Fagan 1-1-0, 8 yards. Lafayette—Olesky 3-9-0, 49 yards, 1 TD.
Receiving: Spotsylvania—Jefferson Paz 3-44; Dickinson 2-14; Ethan Mathena 1-14; Williams 1-8; Benton 1-5. Lafayette—Naye'Ron Hudson 2-49, 1 TD; Sebastian Nix 1-0.