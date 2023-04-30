In a battle between the two top teams in the Commonwealth District, Riverbend was able to earn a 1–0 victory over Colonial Forge on Saturday.

Leading Riverbend in a pitchers duel was sophomore Luke Alexander, who posted a complete game on the mound, allowing only two hits.

“Consistency in your routine is very important,” Alexander said following the game. Over seven innings, he provided just that for the Bears.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Bears senior Billy Fluharty lead off with a double, eventually scoring on Shepard University commit Collin Snyder's double to earn the only RBI of the game.

Alexander gave up his first hit in the fifth inning to the Eagles' Cameron Biller, breaking up the no-hitter, but that didn’t seem to affect him at all.

“What I like to do is take it slow,” he said. The composer and poise he showed throughout the whole game was just that: calm and never rattled.

The series between the two district rivals is now split, with both teams earning a one-run victory against each other.

Riverbend coach Jim Labrusciano credited the victory to a message he gave his players following the initial contest with the Eagles.

After a 3–2 loss to Colonial Forge in a nine–inning game a month ago, Labrusciano told his guys: “It’s time to circle the wagon, and not to focus on anything else besides us. Win the inning.” On Saturday, the Bears followed their coach's advice, playing sound defense and producing just enough offense.

Sophomore Dylan McCarthy pitched five innings, allowing one run and three hits in taking the loss for the Eagles. Colonial Forge looks to bounce back on Monday as it takes on Gar-Field at home.

Riverbend will travel to Stafford on Tuesday as it looks to earn another win in the district.

"It’s just us, and if we just focus on us we are going to have an opportunity,” Labrusciano said to his players.

With nine seniors on the team, the Bears will look to make a run at a Commonwealth District championship. They'll likely be seeing the Eagles again along the way.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Colonial Forge 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Riverbend 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 1

DYLAN MCCARTHY, Shane Morris (6), Cameron Biller (6) and Aidan Walker. LUKE ALEXANDER and Collin Snyder.​