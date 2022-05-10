High school baseball: Caroline at Chancellor

Will Earnesty led off with a hard double to right, and Chancellor’s baseball team never let up, cruising to a 12–2 win over visiting Caroline Tuesday.

Everyone in the starting lineup had contributed to the scoring by the time the second inning was over.

“We just went out and had fun,” said Earnesty, who also pitched four innings, giving up two unearned runs. “We played for each other. We just played our baseball. We didn’t do anything crazy. We just played within ourselves.”

Hunter Covill, who had two doubles and a single and scored two of Chancellor’s runs, agreed.

“It was just a great team win today,” Covill said. “We all hit the ball really well. We put up 11 hits in five innings. Recently our offense hasn’t been the greatest, so this was a good bounce back.”

The win moved Chancellor to 9–3 in the Battlefield district and 13–5 overall.

Coach Justin Carlisle said his team has had a tough stretch and he was glad the Chargers were back to playing well.

“We had to sit back and regroup,” Carlisle said. “We had to get back to what we were doing the first half of the season, which is hit baseballs.”

Carter Attard hit a couple of those baseballs hard, knocking in four runs on the night, and Austin Carlisle and Cam Dodson had two RBIs apiece, while Joey Rivera was among those who scored twice for the Chargers.