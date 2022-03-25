High school baseball: Chancellor remains undefeated with four-run win over Massaponax

The high school baseball season is just getting started, but Chancellor coach Justin Carlisle already likes the way his team is starting to come together.

“This is the third game in a row that everyone in this lineup has contributed,” said Carlisle after watching the Chargers outscore Massaponax 8–4 on Friday night and remain unbeaten. “I’m excited for the rest of the season.”

His excitement is understandable after the way his team has played in its first three contests. In victories over Liberty, Culpeper and the Panthers, the Chargers have outscored their opponents 29–8.

Two of their big guns in the first two wins, pitchers Will Earnesty and Hunter Covill, helped lead the way in Friday’s win.

Earnesty, one of just two seniors on the team, scored a pair of runs and preserved Covill’s victory on the mound with a solid relief job in the final two innings. Earnesty was the winning pitcher in Chancellor’s season-opening win over Liberty.

Covill threw five strong innings against the Panthers and also contributed an RBI and a run to the Chargers’ offense. His battery mate, Austin Carlisle, added two base hits and drove in a run.

“Hunter Covill is pitching his butt off and Will Earnesty is out there really grinding,” said coach Carlisle. “We had one bad inning tonight, but we regrouped and got our heads straight. We played for each other.”

After Earnesty scored on a groundout by Covill to give Chancellor a 1–0 lead in the bottom of the first, the Chargers took advantage of several Massaponax miscues to increase their advantage to 6–0 in the third.

The Panthers (1–1) committed three errors in the second and third innings combined, and the Chargers made the most of the mistakes. Cam Dodson, Joey Rivera, Nathan Carter and Carter Attard all reached base and scored. Rivera scored again in the third on a bunt by Covill.

“We made too many mental mistakes,” said Massaponax coach Chuck Floyd. “We didn’t field balls and we didn’t cover bases. We’re a better team than that.”

The Panthers finally got on the scoreboard in the fourth when Carter Cashin walked and then came home on a towering double to center by Eric Berg. Berg then scored on a throwing error.

Panthers third baseman Zach Failor drilled a two-run home run in the sixth to cut the margin to 6–4, but the Chargers responded with two more runs in their half of the frame to seal their third win of the season.

Both teams return to action on Tuesday. Massaponax opens its Commonwealth District schedule with a home game against Mountain View. Chancellor travels to Washington & Lee.