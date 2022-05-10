High school baseball: Chancellor strikes early, often against Caroline

Will Earnesty led off with a hard double to right, and Chancellor's baseball team let up, cruising to a 12-2 win over visiting Caroline Tuesday.

Everyone in the starting lineup had contributed to the scoring by the time the second inning was over.

“We just went out and had fun,” said Earnesty, who also pitched four innings, giving up two unearned runs. “We played for each other. We just played our baseball. We didn’t do anything crazy. We just played within ourselves.”

Hunter Covill, who had two doubles and a single and scored three of Chancellor’s runs, agreed.

“It was just a great team win today,” Covill said. “We all hit the ball really well. We put up 11 hits in five innings. Recently our offense hasn’t been the greatest, so this was a good bounce back.”

The win moved Chancellor to 9-3 in the Battlefield district and 13-5 overall.

Coach Justin Carlisle said his team has had a tough stretch and he was glad they were back to playing well.

“We had to sit back and regroup,” Carlisle said. “We had to get back to what we were doing the first half of the season, which is hit baseballs.”

Carter Attard hit a couple of those baseballs hard, knocking in four runs on two long doubles.

“We just played positive,” Attard said. “We all worked together, had a fun time, did what we were supposed to do when we had to, and just hit the ball.”

Austin Carlisle and Cam Dodson had two RBIs apiece, while Joey Rivera scored twice for the Chargers.

Austin Carlisle said the Chargers are looking forward to a strong finish after a long season.

“It’s been a journey,” he said. “We’ve had our ups and downs, but I love the team that I’m playing on, I love all the people on it. I’m definitely not going to let us slouch at all. We need to win out.”

That starts with getting through this unusually busy week. The Chargers won at Eastern View Monday and at home Tuesday, and will host Culpeper Thursday before visiting James Monroe Friday.

The Cavaliers fall to 5-8 and will host James Monroe Thursday before finishing their season at home against Washington and Lee next week.

R H E Caroline 000 20 — 2 4 2 Chancellor 612 21 — 12 12 4

WILL EARNESTY, Austin Carlisle (5) and Carlisle, Carter Attard (5). ADAM TATHAM, Brayden Hartsell (3), Tripp Luciano (5).