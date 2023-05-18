Colonial Forge won the Commonwealth District baseball championship, beating host and regular-season champion Riverbend 8–2 in the tournament final Wednesday night.

In just his second varsity start, freshman Mike Guckian hit a bases-loaded double to break the game open in the third inning.

“I just love being put in the lineup and providing for the team,” Guckian said, “doing whatever I can, sacrifice at bats if I have to (he had one of those later), and I just love the whole overall atmosphere of this team and all the players that we have on this team.”

Catcher Tyler Woodring, who scored the inning’s first run, knocked Guckian in with a double of his own for the seventh run of the frame, and the Eagles never looked back.

Riverbend won the regular-season championship, and the two teams split their games against each other, each winning by one run at home.

“We’ve had some great games,” said Colonial Forge coach David Colangelo. “But tonight, I told the guys, they’ve got to have better at bats and grind it out, and they obviously did that in that big inning, and that’s obviously what hurt Riverbend.”

Both the Eagles and the Bears will head to regional tournaments next, after a week-long layoff for graduation events.

Riverbend will host the Region 5D quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday, but their opponent has yet to be determined.

Bears coach Jim Labrusciano said the team will face the second seed out of Loudon County, which will likely be Independence or Riverside.

“It’s a very competitive league up there,” he said. “We’ve seen Independence once already this year (an 11–6 loss in March). They’re a well-coached team. And Riverside is well-coached team. The road doesn’t get any easier, but we can control our own destiny.”

Despite the loss in the tournament final, Labrusciano was happy with the way the Bears’ season has gone.

“It’s one loss in the last six or seven games for us, so we’re fine,” he said. “Regular–season champs is nothing to turn your nose up at. I’m very proud of these young men. They played a very good season.”

During the long break, “we’ve got to find a way to make practice competitive and get back on track. We’ve just got to come back tomorrow, recalibrate, get our focus back, get through graduation and then get ready for that game.”

The Eagles will travel to Woodbridge to play Forest Park in the Region 6B tournament quarterfinals, also at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

It’s the matchup pitcher Aidan Walker was hoping for.

“I want to play Forest Park,” Walker said after Wednesday’s win, but before he knew who the next opponent would be. “(On) opening day, they walked us off. We lost 5–4. We were up 4–0 in the last inning and they came back and walked us off, so I want to see them again.”

With the week off, Walker said he would be allowed to pitch again if the coaches want to start him.

And he’s hoping for more after the team gets payback against the Bruins.

“Region champs is the goal,” he said, “and then after that the state tournament.”

Walker pitched five strong innings in Wednesday’s game before tiring a bit in the sixth.

“If I lose it a little bit, I know I have guys like Shane Morris in the ‘pen who’s going to come in in a big spot,” he said. “Bases loaded, one out, and come out of it with two runs. That’s impressive. He really saved me in this one, because that game could have gotten out of hand.”

Walker also had a single and an RBI in the game, while Bradan Henderson scored a run. Zach Colangelo and Aiden Mitchell scored and knocked in a run each for the Eagles.

Tyler Benick and Collin Snider knocked home Aiden Zovak and Dawson Weems for the Bears’ runs.

Colangelo said the Eagles played well in the field, too.

“They were very focused defensively, they controlled their emotions,” he said. “Walker pitched awesome. We brought Zyhir (Hope) in to close, let him show off his arm a little bit. He was pumping it.”

He wanted to show off Hope’s arm because scouts from at least six major league teams — including the Mets, Padres, White Sox, Cubs, Rays and Phillies — were at the game to see him play.

“He’s got a lot of tools,” said Phillies scout Jeff Zona. “He can run, he’s got some power, he can throw. He’s got a lot of tools.”

Hope struck out two of the three batters he faced and got the third to ground out to second to end the game.

He also went 2 for 3 with two walks, a long double and an RBI triple, scoring twice.

Hope was modest, and non-committal, about his baseball future.

“I’m just playing the game I love. I’m having a great time with my boys my senior year,” he said. “I love UNC. I love the MLB. I’m grateful for both opportunities. Not many people get it, so I’m so humble and blessed to have the opportunity.”

R H E

Colonial Forge 007 100 0 — 8 12 0

Riverbend 000 002 0 — 2 8 0