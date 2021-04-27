High school baseball: Colonial Forge makes short work of Brooke Point in season opener

“Defense has been our forte. Coming into the season, it is something we have been leaning on to get us out of some innings. And today on our first game of the season, maybe playing too tight,” Black-Hawks’ coach Matt Cavalier said in attempting to explain his team’s six errors. “Kudos to them, they played a heck of a ball game.”

The Marymount University-bound Oakland said he and Joe are focusing on hitting their spots this spring rather than looking to blow the opposing hitters away.

“I’m a pitch-to-contact type of guy,” said the 6-foot-2 right-hander. “I wasn’t focusing on strikeouts. I just wanted to hit my spots. Same way for Greg.”

Having a seven-run cushion after one inning helped Oakland relax more and he credited long-time battery mate Bush with calling a good game and being on the same page. “We know what we are going to do next,” he said.

Both Sean Zelek and Graham Jones scored twice for the Eagles; Alex Colangelo closed out the first-inning barrage with a two-run double and Gavin Riley drove in the game’s final run with an extra-base hit.