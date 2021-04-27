High school baseball: Colonial Forge makes short work of Brooke Point in season opener

From small beginnings, gigantic things can transpire.
Leadoff hitter Zack Colangelo got the Colonial Forge baseball team off to a good start Tuesday night with a perfectly placed bunt to the left side of the infield and legged out a base hit. He advanced to third on a throwing error and a wild pitch and scored on Trevor Bush’s sacrifice fly.
Before the dust settled, the Eagles had plated seven first-inning runs en route to a 10–0 season-opening victory over visiting Brooke Point.
“I love that kind of game and our coaches love it too,” said senior shortstop Jaylen Robinson, who went 3 for 3 at-bat, stole four bases, scored twice and drove in two runs. “[Coaches] have been preaching to us. We just look to get base hits, ground balls, bunting. That ‘small ball’ really wins games.”
About the first-game effort, the West Virginia Wesleyan-bound Robinson said: “The game at home, you want to put on a show for the families paying for tickets. It feel really good to come off our first game and get the ‘W’. “
Besides stealing six bases, the Eagles profited with a stellar defensive game to back the solid pitching efforts of Josh Oakland and Gregory Joe, who combined for a one-hitter and seven strikeouts in the five-inning shortened game.
Brooke Point’s Ryan Knee singled up the middle and Bryce Patterson followed with a walk for the Black-Hawks’ lone scoring threat in the second inning, but Oakland shut the door with a pair of strikeouts.
“Defense has been our forte. Coming into the season, it is something we have been leaning on to get us out of some innings. And today on our first game of the season, maybe playing too tight,” Black-Hawks’ coach Matt Cavalier said in attempting to explain his team’s six errors. “Kudos to them, they played a heck of a ball game.”
The Marymount University-bound Oakland said he and Joe are focusing on hitting their spots this spring rather than looking to blow the opposing hitters away.
“I’m a pitch-to-contact type of guy,” said the 6-foot-2 right-hander. “I wasn’t focusing on strikeouts. I just wanted to hit my spots. Same way for Greg.”
Having a seven-run cushion after one inning helped Oakland relax more and he credited long-time battery mate Bush with calling a good game and being on the same page. “We know what we are going to do next,” he said.
Both Sean Zelek and Graham Jones scored twice for the Eagles; Alex Colangelo closed out the first-inning barrage with a two-run double and Gavin Riley drove in the game’s final run with an extra-base hit.
“We had a good approach: Put the ball on the ground, hit line drives, don’t fly out. They did that, they ran the bases aggressively and I thought the defense was amazing,” said Eagles coach David Colangelo. “We have four or five guys who really can move. And we going to put pressure on teams.”
Both teams visit Riverbend for their next games. Brooke Point plays there Wednesday and Colonial Forge takes on the Bears on Friday.
