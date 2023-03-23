Courtland baseball coach Chris Meek counted his team’s total home runs during the 2022 season and asked his players a simple question.

“All of last year we had two home runs,” Meek said. “So are we a home run- hitting team or are we going to play small ball?”

The Cougars answered that question definitively in the third inning of a non-district game against visiting Massaponax on Thursday. Courtland used a pair of sacrifice bunts, aggressive base running and timely hitting to erupt for five runs and bat around the lineup en route to an 11–2 home victory.

While sophomore University of Virginia recruit Jackson Garland offers the Cougars a dominant ace, he’s far from their only competent option on the mound. On Thursday, southpaw Ganon Beltz allowed just one run over four effective innings to earn the win, eventually giving way to a trio of relievers as the Courtland (2–0) increased its lead.

“We have more than just one player,” Meek said. “Collectively, they get the job done. Collectively, they’re tough-minded. With two outs and two strikes, they still battle.”

Garland isn’t the Cougars’ only heavily recruited sophomore, either. Right fielder Lukas Miller, who drove in three runs on Thursday, already holds an offer from James Madison University.

“I think he’s handling it well, because he never talks about it,” Meek said of Miller’s mindset. “He just comes out and plays baseball and does his thing. He’s worried about JMU in two years, but he’s at Courtland right now. I think he’s doing it the right way.”

Sophomore shortstop Nate Jackson went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and scored three runs for the Cougars, who play at Colonial Forge on Friday. Caleb Rist and Isaiah Whiting had two hits apiece for Massaponax, which scored in the top of the first to take its only lead of the game.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 — R H E Massaponax 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 2 7 5 Courtland 0 1 5 1 3 1 1 — 11 8 1



GANON BELTZ, C. Rogers (5), L. Miller (7) and Brendan Ruckle. CONNOR BURKE, Caleb Rist (4), Johnathan Upshaw (6) and Tanner Stempin.