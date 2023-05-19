In a battle between the top two baseball teams in the district, Courtland (18–3) was able to defeat King George 10–2 on Thursday to earn the Battlefield District championship via a six–run fifth inning that gave the Cougars a lead they wouldn’t surrender.

Catcher Brenden Ruckle hit a one-out RBI single with the bases loaded in the key frame to put the Cougars on top and they never looked back.

Nate Jackson contributed two hits and two RBIs for Courtland, while Jackson Garland, Tanner Lam and Kellen Bock each added one hit and a run batted in. Cougars second reliever Tyler Jackson took the mound in the fifth inning and retired nine out of the 10 batters he faced with four strikeouts.

After falling behind 2–0 early, Courtland head coach Chris Meek told his players: “Keep knocking at the door; you never know what is going to happen. As long as there is an out to get, keep playing.”

The Foxes’ Colson Clary used a sacrifice bunt to place runners on second and third in the second inning, allowing Christian Newsome to hit a sacrifice fly to score Aden Cupka for the first run of the game. Caleb Bardin followed with a two-out single to score Carter Mills for King George’s last run of the game.

The Foxes’ pitching staff combined for a total of 12 walks in the matchup and were not able to overcome the deficit with its offense. King George was swinging the bats well early, getting bases loaded with one out in the third inning, but was not able to capitalize any further.

Cater Mills got the start on the mound for King George (13–6). He recorded seven strikeouts but struggled to find the zone, allowing six walks and two hit batters, Will Green came in in relief, adding four walks and four strikeouts as well as contributing one hit at the plate.

Both the Cougars and the Foxes advance to the Region 4B tournament. Courtland will play its first game on Friday against either Hanover or Dinwiddie.

“There are 21 routine outs in every ball game, and we believe if we take care of the routine stuff, everything else will take care of itself,” Meek said.

Going into the regional tournament, Courtland will look to continue doing all the little things correct and try to capitalize off any mistakes made by their opponents. Meek indicated the Cougars need to continue being patient at the plate, as they were Thursday in generating double-digit walks. If the Cougars continue to work the zone and find their pitch, the coach said, it will be pivotal to their success at the plate.

R H E

Courtland 000 260 2 — 10 9 0

King George 020 000 0 — 2 6 1

Ganon Beltz, RYLAN CLARKE (3), Tyler Jackson (5) and Brenden Ruckle. CARTER MILLS, Will Green (5) and Hayden Callahan.</&h5>

