During winter workouts, members of the Colonial Forge baseball team staged an impromptu wrestling tournament in the spirit of testing competitive limits. At first, head coach David Colangelo rebuffed calls to join the fray, but, after persistent prodding from his players, he agreed — on one condition.

“He said if we win districts, he would wrestle,” senior Aidan Walker recalled. “So, I told the guys, if you don’t have any motivation, do it for me so I can put the old man on the mat.”

After Walker tossed six effective innings in Colonial Forge’s 2–1 comeback victory over North Stafford in the Commonwealth District tournament semifinals on Friday night, the Eagles are one step closer to pinning down that goal. They’ll face top-seeded Riverbend in Tuesday’s championship game.

Walker struck out just three Wolverines but pitched effectively to contact, a strategy he gleaned from watching Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried wit his father.

“I have a lot of good guys behind me, and nothing drops out there,” Walker said of his defense. “So let them hit it.”

His counterpart, North Stafford starting pitcher Graham Ward, was similarly effective. In six innings of work, Ward allowed just one hit, an infield single.

The pitchers’ duel opened up abruptly in the top of the sixth, with North Stafford taking a 1–0 lead on a Andre Velez RBI groundout that scored Nathan Klepic.

That the Wolverines ultimately came within five outs of playing for a district championship is remarkable, considering how they started the season. After winning its opener, North Stafford (6–15) went on a seven-game losing streak.

“We’ve been telling them all year that you play for May,” first-year Wolverines coach Toby Ward said.

This month alone, North Stafford beat Mountain View twice in a week, with the second victory coming in the district quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Trailing 1–0, the Eagles got on the board in the bottom of the sixth when leadoff man Zach Colangelo laid down a bunt, and Tyler Woodring raced around to score from first on the overthrow.

That brought to the plate senior outfielder Zyhir Hope, an MLB Draft hopeful who saw a grand total of one strike during his first two plate appearances, both walks.

“I see it as respect,” said Hope, who still managed to steal three bases and would’ve swiped a fourth had he not slid inches past the bag on an attempt. “Humbly, they know who I am and want to respect me. You can’t be selfish. You just have to do your part.”

Sometimes, doing your part means rolling over on a grounder with the corners in, and Hope got just enough on his chopper to allow Colangelo to race home for the go-ahead run. Cameron Biller set down the Wolverines in order in the seventh to earn the save, setting up a showdown with top-seeded Riverbend.

The Eagles and Bears split their regular-season matchups, both of which were decided by a single run. If Colonial Forge can manage to take down the Riverbend in their third meeting, Colangelo may need to brush up on his takedowns.

“I think it’s going to be a good game,” he said. “We just have to hit better. Our bats, we’ve either been lights out and throw up 15 runs or end up in the tight game. But that’s baseball. We’ll figure it out.”

R H E

North Stafford 000 001 0 — 1 4 2

Colonial Forge 000 002 x — 2 1 0

GRAHAM WARD and Lucas Schroeder. AIDAN WALKER, Cameron Biller (7) and Tyler Garrison, Aidan Walker (7).</&h5>