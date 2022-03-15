High school baseball: Fluharty, hungry Bears maul Eastern View 11-1

Fresh off a trip to the Region 6B playoffs last year, the Riverbend baseball team has its sights set on big things in 2022.

That's why the Bears weren't pleased with their performance in a season-opening 7-3 loss to Fredericksburg Christian on Monday.

It didn't take them long to put that displeasure in the rearview mirror.

Riverbend rode a dominant pitching performance from Billy Fluharty and a balanced offensive attack to a five-inning, 11-1 shellacking of visiting Eastern View in a nondistrict matchup Tuesday night.

"Obviously we weren't happy about starting off the season with a loss," said Fluharty, a junior right-hander who allowed just one hit while striking out seven and walking none in a complete-game effort. "We don't have a problem telling anyone that our goal is to win a state championship, so it was critical to follow up that loss with a win and get some momentum going in our favor."

Fluharty was in control from the start, striking out six of the first 10 batters he faced. He allowed three baserunners all night and took a no-hitter into the fourth before surrendering a leadoff single to the Cyclones' Thomas Babich.

"For my first outing of the season, I was happy," he said. "I felt like I was in the [strike] zone for most of the game."

The Bears' offense wasted no time giving Fluharty a lead to work with. Devin Washington started the bottom of the first with a double to deep left field, then scored from third on Fluharty's sacrifice fly two batters later to put them up 1-0.

Riverbend tacked on two more runs in the second, courtesy of an RBI single by Dawson Weems and a fielding error by Babich at shortstop.

The first two innings only served as an appetizer for what was to come, however.

The Bears sent 14 batters to the plate in the third, scoring eight runs on six hits, four walks and a hit by pitch. Weems had a two-run single, while Cody Lanham drove in the first and last runs of the frame on a single and a walk, respectively.

Riverbend banged out 10 hits in the contest. Weems finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored; Lanham was 2 for 2 with a double, 2 RBIs, a walk and a run; and Luke Betts went 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs.

Lanham said the loss to FCS, in which the Bears mustered just three hits and trailed 5-0 before tallying three late runs, snapped them into focus.

"We put an emphasis on better situational hitting," the senior designated hitter remarked. "We chased a lot of high stuff [against FCS], so that was a wake-up call that we have to make opposing pitchers bring the ball down into the strike zone where we can do damage."

Taiki Okuda took the loss for Eastern View (0-1), allowing nine runs--eight earned--on nine hits with a strikeout and a walk over 2 1/3 innings of work.

The Cyclones' lone run came on an RBI groundout by Jaylon Derrick in the fourth.

"We've got to have a short memory and let this one go," Eastern View head coach Collin Tucker said. "I thought we threw strikes and made some plays early on, but we weren't aggressive enough at the plate throughout the game."

Eastern View 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 1 2

Riverbend 1 2 8 0 X — 11 10 1

TAIKI OKUDA, Mason Harris (3), Jack Deal (3) and Branson James. BILLY FLUHARTY and Luke Betts.