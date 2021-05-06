High school baseball: Gregory tosses gem in Mountain View's win over Massaponax

The Wildcats’ victory came on the heels of their 12-2 win over Colonial Forge on Wednesday. Lopez was impressed with how his team bounced back with three victories since losing to Riverbend and Stafford.

“They’re really starting to believe in themselves,” said Lopez, the only coach the program has ever had. “Seneca pitched great tonight, we played solid defense behind him and we scored some runs.”

The defense played errorless baseball and was strong all night, especially in the infield. In the bottom of the fourth, shortstop Evan Hamill squelched a potential scoring threat with an unassisted double play on a sharp grounder by Panthers catcher Christion Gryzb.

Gregory got all of the run support he needed in the first two innings, when the Wildcats plated seven runs on just four hits. In the second, they sent 10 batters to the plate and six scored times off Massaponax starter Alex Belako.

Third baseman Britt Yount delivered a two-run single in the big inning. He was the only player in the game with two hits, and also scored three times. Murray was another contributor to the scoring outburst.