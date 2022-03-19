High school baseball: Mountain View will lean on its core senior trio to return Wildcats to Class 5 playoffs

Mountain View’s return to the Class 5 baseball playoffs was impressive last year but not totally unexpected.

When the season began, a second trip to the state round after an appearance in 2016 seemed possible for coach Craig Lopez’s squad, thanks to a talented lineup that featured seven college-bound seniors.

Those experienced seniors helped the Wildcats post 10 victories during the pandemic-shortened season and then claim the Region D5 title. Their run ended in the state semifinals with a disappointing loss to Woodgrove.

Lopez referred to the season-ending defeat as “the end of an era for an incredible group of seniors.”

Included in that talented group were veteran infielders Evan Hamill (U.S. Naval Academy), Britt Yount (George Mason), Bode Lindauer (King University), and power-hitting catcher Cameron Murray (Western Carolina).

Lindauer was a solid hitter who led the team with a .429 batting average. Yount hit .405 and was the team leader in RBIs, and Hamill was an all-district selection at both third base and pitcher.

Another standout from that playoff team, pitcher Seneca Gregory, is starting his career at Penn State this year.

“We lost a lot,” said Lopez, who is beginning his 17th season as the Wildcats skipper. “We graduated 13 seniors, but we have some good pieces back from that team. This is their time now.”

The most experienced of the new pieces are three seniors who will form the cornerstone of a revamped lineup that has the potential to be good again.

Pitcher Michael Arce won two games last year, including a complete-game effort against Albemarle in the region final. Catcher TJ Johnson is a four-year starter and should be a key cog again, while versatile utility player Braden Hamilton can handle several positions well.

In addition to those three returnees, Lopez has seven other capable seniors who should contribute. Several talented junior varsity graduates, including super-quick outfielder Jordan Ramsey, should also make their presence felt.

“They have all worked hard to get here. The biggest thing right now is getting them to believe in themselves and be the best they can,” said Lopez, who begins all of his practices with a motivational session in the classroom.

The coach acknowledges that the Wildcats’ biggest need right now is game experience. They’ll start addressing that need on Wednesday, when they open their season against highly regarded Colgan.

“We’re not focusing on expectations,” said Lopez. “We’re focusing on the moment and that each player has one pitch, one play, one base running experience at a time. We’re getting back to the moment, to the immediate.”

It took that kind of “in-the-moment” mentality to get them back on track after a rocky start last season.

After opening with a pair of losses, the Wildcats got back to the basics and forgot about lofty expectations. Playing with a new-found confidence, they rattled off five straight victories and secured an appearance in the state playoffs for the second time in school history.

The memory of last season’s success is still fresh for many of the current Wildcats who were on that team. They are eager to continue the winning tradition that Lopez has instilled in the program.

“We saw our seniors step up throughout the whole season last year and now it’s our turn to do what they did,” said Arce. “Coach Lopez keeps us motivated and our energy level up. It’s a good feeling.”

“We have a good group of young guys and a good senior core that will help them out,” added Johnson. “We came up a little short last year. Hopefully, we’ll finish the job this season.”