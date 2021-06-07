High school baseball: Patient Cougars rally past Cyclones to keep playoff hopes alive

“Our chemistry is crazy right now,” said Burton, one of only three seniors on the Courtland roster. “I like how we bounced back and I love playing with these guys.”

One of the other seniors, Christian Jones, was the starting pitcher on Friday and then saw duty on the mound again Monday in relief of Matthew Caiafa. Jones feels the Cougars have the talent and teamwork to make some noise in the final part of the pandemic-shortened season.

“We weren’t together last year, but this group has been together for a long time,” Jones saud. “I know for a fact that every single one of these guys is as hungry as I am.”

That desire was evident against the Cyclones, especially in the bottom of the third after Eastern View had done its damage. The Cougars sent 11 batters to the plate and five of them collected hits.

In the bottom of the fourth and the sixth, they added insurance runs. Jones drove in a pair of tallies in the fourth with one of his two hits on the night. In the sixth, catcher Brendan Ruckle and pinch hitter Cole Bruce each doubled and scored.