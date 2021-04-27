High school baseball preview: After a season off, teams prepare for a squeeze play

In a normal year, the Courtland and Spotsylvania baseball teams wouldn’t see each other until the sixth or seventh game of the season.
But the pandemic has made this no ordinary year for the two Battlefield District rivals, as well as the rest of the Fredericksburg area schools. The Cougars and Knights open ed their season at Courtland on Tuesday.
“It’s happening really fast,” said Cougars coach Tim Acors. “With under three weeks of practice, time has been tight and we haven’t been able to do things we normally do. But our guys are working hard and absorbing things in a hurry.”
Last year, Acors had a strong nucleus returning from 2019’s talented playoff squad before COVID-19 cancelled everything in late March. After just one preseason scrimmage, his 11 seniors, including current Virginia outfielder Addie Burrow, never saw a pitch.
The lost season wiped out a year of memories for the Cougars, but now Acors and other area coaches are regrouping for a trimmed-down schedule that features only district contests and a revised playoff format. There will be no district tournaments and teams will qualify for regional play based on power points.
With reduced practice time and other restrictions mandated by the VHSL and individual counties, the preseason has been an exercise in fast learning for everyone. Finding pitching depth and developing chemistry will be key factors as the short season progresses.
“We preach chemistry but with the Covid protocols and limited practice time [two hours daily], it’s been hard to develop continuity,” said Stafford coach Tommy Harrison. “It’s been tough, but the fortunate thing is we’re playing games again. I’ve been telling that to my kids.”
Last year, 11 returning players were ready to defend the school’s first-ever state title before the pandemic denied them the opportunity.
With South Carolina comit Elijah Lambros transferring to Fredericksburg Christian, only versatile middle infielder Kaz Jordan is back this year. He’ll be surrounded by a group of players with little or no varsity experience, but Harrison is not dwelling on his losses.
“We’re young and we needed to play last year to get some experience, but we just have to work through it,” said Harrison. “There’s things you can’t control and COVID is one of them. We’re just trying to follow protocol and get through this like everyone else.”
Stafford and Courtland weren’t the only area teams looking forward to a big year in 2020. Colonial Forge was Commonwealth District co-champion with the Indians in 2019 and earned the school’s first state playoff berth since 2008.
The Eagles had high expectations last year with talented returnees like Aiden Tierney and Keegan Doyle eager to step up and lead the way. Several underclassmen figured to get valuable playing time that would benefit them as starters this year.
“It’s been kind of hard,” said Eagles fourth-year coach David Colangelo. “As a coach, you want to promote continuity and build relationships. The routine is just not there right now, but it’s getting better.”
With 11 seniors and several holdovers from the state playoff team, Colangelo’s club is in better shape than some of the other teams. Senior pitcher Ben Rohrbach was a major contributor in 2019.
Acors doesn’t have that depth of varsity experience at Courtland, but is blessed with a talented group of newcomers and JV grads. Seniors Trey Burton and Christian Jones, both pitchers and infielders, should help ease the transition into the new campaign.
“Collectively, we have zero innings of varsity experience except for one scrimmage last year,” Acors said. “But we have a ton of kids who are unselfish and willing to work. They’re absorbing things in a hurry.”
Learning and bonding rapidly will be the norm for every team in the next six weeks. There will be just 12 regular-season games to develop chemistry and there will be challenges along the way. But that is to be expected.
“In a little over a month, the season will be over,” said Harrison. “But we’re going to make the most of it. That’s all you can do. I’m happy for the seniors this year and I’m sad for the seniors last year.”
