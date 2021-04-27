High school baseball preview: After a season off, teams prepare for a squeeze play

“It’s been kind of hard,” said Eagles fourth-year coach David Colangelo. “As a coach, you want to promote continuity and build relationships. The routine is just not there right now, but it’s getting better.”

With 11 seniors and several holdovers from the state playoff team, Colangelo’s club is in better shape than some of the other teams. Senior pitcher Ben Rohrbach was a major contributor in 2019.

Acors doesn’t have that depth of varsity experience at Courtland, but is blessed with a talented group of newcomers and JV grads. Seniors Trey Burton and Christian Jones, both pitchers and infielders, should help ease the transition into the new campaign.

“Collectively, we have zero innings of varsity experience except for one scrimmage last year,” Acors said. “But we have a ton of kids who are unselfish and willing to work. They’re absorbing things in a hurry.”

Learning and bonding rapidly will be the norm for every team in the next six weeks. There will be just 12 regular-season games to develop chemistry and there will be challenges along the way. But that is to be expected.

“In a little over a month, the season will be over,” said Harrison. “But we’re going to make the most of it. That’s all you can do. I’m happy for the seniors this year and I’m sad for the seniors last year.”