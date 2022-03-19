High school baseball preview capsules

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

BROOKE POINT

Coach: Matt Cavalier

Last season: 5–8

Top returnees: Sr. P/1B Jaden Isidro, Sr. 2B Scott Webb, Sr. P Zach Horn.

Top newcomers: So. IF Jack Grider, So. U Robert Chapman.

Outlook: A strong pitching staff (including four left-handers than throw at least 80 mph) have the Black–Hawks poised to challenge for a district title.

COLONIAL FORGE

Coach: David Colangelo

Last season: 7–6

Top returnees: Jr. OF Zach Colangelo, Sr. 2B Graham Jones, Jr. 3B Ethan Renshaw, Sr. 1B Kevin O’Neil, Sr. C Robby Stempin.

Top newcomers: Jr. Zyhir Hope, Jr. Aidin Walker,, Sr. Camdan Henderson, Sr. Aidan King.

Outlook: The Eagles return most of their infield and will rely on some talented new pitchers to compete in the district.

MASSAPONAX

Coach: Chuck Floyd

Last season: 4–9

Top returnees: Sr. CF/SS Kaiden Rosenbaum, Sr. C Christion Grzyb, Sr. OF Jaden Greene, Sr. 3B/P Ryan Wallace, Jr. 1B/P Carter Cashin.

Top newcomers: Jr. IF/P Noah Sanderson, Jr. P/U Jonathan Upshaw, So, U Maddox Jackman.

Outlook: Rosenbaum, a first-team all-district pick a year ago, leads a team with a veteran nucleus that should be a factor in the district race.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Coach: Craig Lopez

Last season: 10–5, state semifinalists

Top returnees: Mikey Arce, Jack Beaumont, Ty Boles, Ty Debish, Braden Hamilton, T.J. Johnson, Rylan Proffitt, Cole Webster.

Top newcomers: Jackson Hamill, Hayden Rue, Alex Schmidt.

Outlook: The Wildcats suffered some heavy personnel losses from their 2021 Region 5D champion team, but have eight players back, including six college commitments.

NORTH STAFFORD

Coach: Robert Gregor

Last season: 8–6

Top returnees: Sr. SS/P A.J. Labrusciano, Sr. P/CF Keenan Fullwood.

Top newcomers: Jr. P Pearson Ward, So. P Casey Fletcher.

Outlook: Labrusciano, the reigning district player of the year, leads an otherwise young team that will look to challenge the district’s top programs.

RIVERBEND

Coach: Eric Byrd

Top players: Jr. P Billy Fluharty, Sr. Devin Washington, Jr. Dawson Weems, Sr. Cody Lanham, Sf. C Luke Betts.

Outlook: The Bears are off to a 2–1 start, with Fluharty pitching a complete game against Eastern View last week.

STAFFORD

Coach: Matt Boehmke

Last season: 6–6

Top returnees: Sr. SS Kaz Jordan, Sr. OF T Tyler Barham, So. OF Justin Newton.

Tip newcomers: Jr. P/1B Noah Ontiveros, So. P Charlie Richwine.

Outlook: Boehmke takes over from longtime coach Tommy Harrison and will build around Jordan (who has committed to play at VMI) and Barham.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coach: Zac Foltz

Last season: 5–6

Top returnees: Jr. P/IF Christian Tingen, So. OF Myles Holmes, Sr. P/C Jordan Chapman.

Top newcomers: Jr. Hunter Vaughan, Fr. Baylor Storke, So. Adam Pitts.

Outlook: As they move to Region 3B, the Cavaliers will look to compete with the Battlefield District’s top teams.

CHANCELLOR

Coach: Justin Carlisle

Last season: 9–3

Top returnees: Sr. C Austin Carlisle, Sr. P/SS William Eanesty.

Top newcomers: Jr. P/IF Hunter Covill, Jr. 3B Carter Childs, Jr. 1B/OF Joey Rivera, Jr. 1B/OF Chris Tuebner, Jr. P/3B Nate Livingston.

Outlook: Earnesty, who plans to play at Mary Baldwin, and Covill were standouts in the Chargers’ season-opening win over Liberty.

COURTLAND

Coach: Chris Meek

Last season: 10–3, district champions.

Top returnees: Sr. SS Jacob Vanbenschoten,, Sr. 2B Matthew Caiafa, Sr. CF Alex Sappenfield, Jr. C Brendan Ruckle.

Outlook: The defending district champions return the backbone of their defense up the middle as they shoot for a second straight title.

CULPEPER

Coach: Brandon Mack

Last season: 6–7

Top returnees: Sr. U Mason Sawyers, Sr. OF Jasper Faulk, Sr. 3B Harry Bradshaw.

Top newcomers: So. OF Logan Fox, So. OF Roscoe Croushorn.

Outlook: Sawyers, Faulk and Bradshaw give the Blue Devils some pop, and Fox’s return from a leg injury should boost the lineup even more.

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Collin Tucker

Last season: 4–7

Top returnees: Sr. 2B/P Dylan McKinney, Jr. SS/P Thomas Babich, Sr. IF/P Spencer Chilton, Jr. OF/P Mason Harris, Jr. OF/P Xavier Carr.

Top newcomers: Sr. C/OF/P Taiki Okuda, Sr. OF Jaylon Derrick, So. IF/P Trevor Bolton, Fr. C Branson James, Fr. 1B/P Jack Deal.

Outlook: The Cyclones will look to offset the lack of a dominant arm with a by-committee approach on the mound. Babich hit .455 with 13 RBIs and was a first-team All-Area selection last season.

JAMES MONROE

Coach: Chris Lumley

Last season: 2–10

Top returnees: P/U Joe Hardy, So. C Donovan Frost, P/IF Will Payne.

Top newcomers: P/IF Mason Hayne.

Outlook: With the entire starting lineup returning, the Yellow Jackets are confident in their chances of moving up in the standings.

KING GEORGE

Coach: Thad Reviello

Last season: 9–3, Region 4B semifinalists

Top returnees: Sr. SS/P Kyle Reviello, Jr. OF Aden Cupka, Sr. U Brady Bardine, Jr. OF Jay Patteson.

Top newcomers: Jr, 3B/P Will Green, So. 1B/P Colson Clary, So. C Hayden Callahan.

Outlook: Pitching will hold the key to the Foxes’ hopes while first-team All-Area SS Reviello anchors the lineup in the field and at the plate.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coach: Travis Payne

Last season: 1–10

Top returnees: Sr. OF/P Austin Boggs, Sr. IF Ray Reynolds, Jr. P T.J. Grigsby, Jr. SS Jayden Shepherd, Jr. 2B Bryan Young.

Top newcomers: So. P/3B Nolan Alford, Jr. 3B Conner Stanley, Jr. OF Dakota Eastwood, Jr. OF Jack Killian.

Outlook: The Knights’ youth showed last season, but six starters return as they look to move up in the standings.

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

ORANGE

Coach: Adam Utz

Top players: Trey Clatterbuck, Caleb Tinsley, Landon Pounds.

Outlook: The Hornets are off to a 2–0 start, with victories over Madison County (8–7) and Culpeper (7–4).

NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT

COLONIAL BEACH

Coach: Thomas Preston

WASHINGTON & LEE

Coach: Mike McMonagle

Top returnees: Jr. IF/P Jordan Saunders, Sr. IF/P Connor

Benson, Sr. C Dillon Miller, Sr. OF/P Paul Quinn IV,, Jr. 3B Zomari Sutton, Sr. IF/P Josh Jett.

Top newcomers: Jr. OF Matthew Fisher, So. IF/P Matthew Benson, So. IF/P Zander Carey.

Outlook: The Eagles will look to Saunders, who was an all-state football player in the fall and was a member of the state runner-up basketball team.

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN

Coach: Gary Bardwell

Last season: 11–13

Top returnees: Sr. OF Tyson Jones, Sr. P/IF Parker Ford, Sr. IF Logan Roop, So. U Charlie Brinkman, Sr. 1B Connor Floyd, Sr. OF Daniel Love.

Outlook: New coach Bardwell’s Eagles have a veteran lineup and are off to a 1–2 start, including a victory over Riverbend.