High school baseball preview capsules

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
BROOKE POINT
Coach: Matt Cavalier
Last season: 5–8
Top returnees: Sr. P/1B Jaden Isidro, Sr. 2B Scott Webb, Sr. P Zach Horn.
Top newcomers: So. IF Jack Grider, So. U Robert Chapman.
Outlook: A strong pitching staff (including four left-handers than throw at least 80 mph) have the Black–Hawks poised to challenge for a district title.
COLONIAL FORGE
Coach: David Colangelo
Last season: 7–6
Top returnees: Jr. OF Zach Colangelo, Sr. 2B Graham Jones, Jr. 3B Ethan Renshaw, Sr. 1B Kevin O’Neil, Sr. C Robby Stempin.
Top newcomers: Jr. Zyhir Hope, Jr. Aidin Walker,, Sr. Camdan Henderson, Sr. Aidan King.
Outlook: The Eagles return most of their infield and will rely on some talented new pitchers to compete in the district.
MASSAPONAX
Coach: Chuck Floyd
Last season: 4–9
Top returnees: Sr. CF/SS Kaiden Rosenbaum, Sr. C Christion Grzyb, Sr. OF Jaden Greene, Sr. 3B/P Ryan Wallace, Jr. 1B/P Carter Cashin.
Top newcomers: Jr. IF/P Noah Sanderson, Jr. P/U Jonathan Upshaw, So, U Maddox Jackman.
Outlook: Rosenbaum, a first-team all-district pick a year ago, leads a team with a veteran nucleus that should be a factor in the district race.
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Coach: Craig Lopez
Last season: 10–5, state semifinalists
Top returnees: Mikey Arce, Jack Beaumont, Ty Boles, Ty Debish, Braden Hamilton, T.J. Johnson, Rylan Proffitt, Cole Webster.
Top newcomers: Jackson Hamill, Hayden Rue, Alex Schmidt.
Outlook: The Wildcats suffered some heavy personnel losses from their 2021 Region 5D champion team, but have eight players back, including six college commitments.
NORTH STAFFORD
Coach: Robert Gregor
Last season: 8–6
Top returnees: Sr. SS/P A.J. Labrusciano, Sr. P/CF Keenan Fullwood.
Top newcomers: Jr. P Pearson Ward, So. P Casey Fletcher.
Outlook: Labrusciano, the reigning district player of the year, leads an otherwise young team that will look to challenge the district’s top programs.
RIVERBEND
Coach: Eric Byrd
Top players: Jr. P Billy Fluharty, Sr. Devin Washington, Jr. Dawson Weems, Sr. Cody Lanham, Sf. C Luke Betts.
Outlook: The Bears are off to a 2–1 start, with Fluharty pitching a complete game against Eastern View last week.
STAFFORD
Coach: Matt Boehmke
Last season: 6–6
Top returnees: Sr. SS Kaz Jordan, Sr. OF T Tyler Barham, So. OF Justin Newton.
Tip newcomers: Jr. P/1B Noah Ontiveros, So. P Charlie Richwine.
Outlook: Boehmke takes over from longtime coach Tommy Harrison and will build around Jordan (who has committed to play at VMI) and Barham.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
CAROLINE
Coach: Zac Foltz
Last season: 5–6
Top returnees: Jr. P/IF Christian Tingen, So. OF Myles Holmes, Sr. P/C Jordan Chapman.
Top newcomers: Jr. Hunter Vaughan, Fr. Baylor Storke, So. Adam Pitts.
Outlook: As they move to Region 3B, the Cavaliers will look to compete with the Battlefield District’s top teams.
CHANCELLOR
Coach: Justin Carlisle
Last season: 9–3
Top returnees: Sr. C Austin Carlisle, Sr. P/SS William Eanesty.
Top newcomers: Jr. P/IF Hunter Covill, Jr. 3B Carter Childs, Jr. 1B/OF Joey Rivera, Jr. 1B/OF Chris Tuebner, Jr. P/3B Nate Livingston.
Outlook: Earnesty, who plans to play at Mary Baldwin, and Covill were standouts in the Chargers’ season-opening win over Liberty.
COURTLAND
Coach: Chris Meek
Last season: 10–3, district champions.
Top returnees: Sr. SS Jacob Vanbenschoten,, Sr. 2B Matthew Caiafa, Sr. CF Alex Sappenfield, Jr. C Brendan Ruckle.
Outlook: The defending district champions return the backbone of their defense up the middle as they shoot for a second straight title.
CULPEPER
Coach: Brandon Mack
Last season: 6–7
Top returnees: Sr. U Mason Sawyers, Sr. OF Jasper Faulk, Sr. 3B Harry Bradshaw.
Top newcomers: So. OF Logan Fox, So. OF Roscoe Croushorn.
Outlook: Sawyers, Faulk and Bradshaw give the Blue Devils some pop, and Fox’s return from a leg injury should boost the lineup even more.
EASTERN VIEW
Coach: Collin Tucker
Last season: 4–7
Top returnees: Sr. 2B/P Dylan McKinney, Jr. SS/P Thomas Babich, Sr. IF/P Spencer Chilton, Jr. OF/P Mason Harris, Jr. OF/P Xavier Carr.
Top newcomers: Sr. C/OF/P Taiki Okuda, Sr. OF Jaylon Derrick, So. IF/P Trevor Bolton, Fr. C Branson James, Fr. 1B/P Jack Deal.
Outlook: The Cyclones will look to offset the lack of a dominant arm with a by-committee approach on the mound. Babich hit .455 with 13 RBIs and was a first-team All-Area selection last season.
JAMES MONROE
Coach: Chris Lumley
Last season: 2–10
Top returnees: P/U Joe Hardy, So. C Donovan Frost, P/IF Will Payne.
Top newcomers: P/IF Mason Hayne.
Outlook: With the entire starting lineup returning, the Yellow Jackets are confident in their chances of moving up in the standings.
KING GEORGE
Coach: Thad Reviello
Last season: 9–3, Region 4B semifinalists
Top returnees: Sr. SS/P Kyle Reviello, Jr. OF Aden Cupka, Sr. U Brady Bardine, Jr. OF Jay Patteson.
Top newcomers: Jr, 3B/P Will Green, So. 1B/P Colson Clary, So. C Hayden Callahan.
Outlook: Pitching will hold the key to the Foxes’ hopes while first-team All-Area SS Reviello anchors the lineup in the field and at the plate.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coach: Travis Payne
Last season: 1–10
Top returnees: Sr. OF/P Austin Boggs, Sr. IF Ray Reynolds, Jr. P T.J. Grigsby, Jr. SS Jayden Shepherd, Jr. 2B Bryan Young.
Top newcomers: So. P/3B Nolan Alford, Jr. 3B Conner Stanley, Jr. OF Dakota Eastwood, Jr. OF Jack Killian.
Outlook: The Knights’ youth showed last season, but six starters return as they look to move up in the standings.
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
ORANGE
Coach: Adam Utz
Top players: Trey Clatterbuck, Caleb Tinsley, Landon Pounds.
Outlook: The Hornets are off to a 2–0 start, with victories over Madison County (8–7) and Culpeper (7–4).
NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT
COLONIAL BEACH
Coach: Thomas Preston
WASHINGTON & LEE
Coach: Mike McMonagle
Top returnees: Jr. IF/P Jordan Saunders, Sr. IF/P Connor
Benson, Sr. C Dillon Miller, Sr. OF/P Paul Quinn IV,, Jr. 3B Zomari Sutton, Sr. IF/P Josh Jett.
Top newcomers: Jr. OF Matthew Fisher, So. IF/P Matthew Benson, So. IF/P Zander Carey.
Outlook: The Eagles will look to Saunders, who was an all-state football player in the fall and was a member of the state runner-up basketball team.
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN
Coach: Gary Bardwell
Last season: 11–13
Top returnees: Sr. OF Tyson Jones, Sr. P/IF Parker Ford, Sr. IF Logan Roop, So. U Charlie Brinkman, Sr. 1B Connor Floyd, Sr. OF Daniel Love.
Outlook: New coach Bardwell’s Eagles have a veteran lineup and are off to a 1–2 start, including a victory over Riverbend.