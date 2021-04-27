High school baseball preview capsules

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
BROOK E POINT
Coach: Matthew Cavalier
Top players: Jr. P/1B Jason Isidro, Sr. C/3B Camden Riley, So. Dylan Young, So. Chris Cline, So. Daniel Lombardo, So. Zach Horn, So. Luke Sterner.
Outlook: Isidro, who pitched a one-hitter as a freshman against North Stafford in 2019, leads a team with youth and versatility.
COLONIAL FORGE
Coach: David Colangelo
Top players: Sr. Jaylon Robinson, Sr. Gavin Riley, Sr. Trevor Bush, Sr. Jacob Blais, Sr. Josh Oakland, Sr. Seth Meservey, Sr. Ben Rohrbach, Sr. Sebastian Zelek, Sr. Sean Zelek, Sr. Gregory Joe, Sr. Alex Colangelo, So,. Zach Colangelo, Jr. Graham Jones.
Outlook: Eight seniors return from the 2019 team that reached the Region 6B final and have high aspirations for another playoff push.
MASSAPONAX
Coach: Chuck Floyd
Top players: Sr. P/OF Mike Shanahan, Jr. OF Kaiden Rosenbaum, Sr. P/1B Alex Belako, Sr. IF Calvin Farrell, Jr. C Christion Gryzb, Jr. IF Zachary Failor, Jr. 3B/P Ryan Wallace, So. U Carter Cashin.
Outlook: Shanahan, a first-team all-region pick in 2019, takes over as the No. 1 starter, with Belako (headed for Mary Baldwin) at No. 2. Rosenbaum’s return gives the Panthers a strong leadoff bat.
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Coach: Craig Lopez
Top players: Sr. P Bradley Warren, Sr. SS/P Evan Hamill, Sr. P/IF Britt Yount, Sr. C Cameron Murray, Sr. P Seneca Gregory, Sr. P/IF Bode Lindaller, Jr. P/IF T.J. Johnson, Jr. P/1B Mickey Arce, Jr. PF Jackson Beaumont, Sr. OF Alex Watts.
Outlook: Seven of the Wildcats’ seniors have plans to play in college next year, including four at the Division I level, which could mean a memorable season.
NORTH STAFFORD
Coach: Robert Gregor
Top players: Sr. Jahiem Green, Sr. Ryan Hawkins, Sr. Brannoc Odlum, Sr. Hunter Trimarchi, Sr. Jacob Via, Jr. A.J. Labrusciano.
Outlook: With five seniors who have committed to play in college, the Wolverines are looking for new things under their first-year head coach.
RIVERBEND
Coach: Eric Byrd
Top players: Sr/ P/OF Robert Lolito, Sr. SS Nate Sherman, Sr. P/U T.J. McDonough, So. C/P Collin Snyder, So. U Billy Fluharty, So. OF Devin Washington.
Outlook: The Bears are young, but feature a few seniors who helped upset top seed Thomas Dale in the 2019 Region 6B playoffs.
STAFFORD
Coach: Tommy Harrison
Top players: Sr. P/OF Hunter Eusler, Sr. C Nate Henry, 3B Cristian Reyna, SS Kazuya Jordan, Sr. OF Samuel Weheeler, Sr. 1B/OF Dawson McKoy, P Ryan Rutherford, 1B/P Justin Jenkins.
Outlook: The Indians are reigning Class 5 state champions, but most of the stars of that 2019 team have graduated, leaving a young cast of newcomers.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
CAROLINE
Coach: Zac Foltz
CHANCELLOR
Coach: Justin Carlisle
Top players: Sr. 2B Trevin Edwards, Sr. OF Kobi Cockerhorn, Jr. C Austin Carlisle, Jr. SS Will Ernesty.
Outlook: Edwards, a four-year starter, is a rare veteran on a young but talented team.
COURTLAND
Coach: Tim Acors
Top players: Jr. IF/P Trey Burton, Jr. OF/P Christian Jones, So. IF Matthew Caiafa, So. IF Jacob Vanbenschoten, So. C Brendan Ruckle, Jr. OF Alex Sappenfield, Jr. P/OF Reece McFadden.
Outlook: A young team with virtually no varsity experience still hopes to contend for the Battlefield District title.
EASTERN VIEW
Coach: Colin Tucker
JAMES MONROE
Coach: Chris Lumley
Top players: Jr. P/IF Joe Hardy, Jr. P Jack Carmody, Jr. OF Reese Healy, So. U Abe Gavelek, Fr. P/IF Bryce Caldwell, So. U Will Payne, Fr. IF Timmy Ford, C/IF Donovan Bailey.
Outlook: With no seniors, the Yellow Jackets will rely on returning juniors and talented freshmen.
KING GEORGE
Coach: Thad Reviello
Top players: Sr. C Brady Wingeart, Jr. SS/P Kyle Reviello, Sr. P/IF Ryan Tayman, So. P/OF Aden Cupka, So. OF/P Jay Patteson.
Outlook: Wingeart and Reviello lead the offense. The Foxes’ district title hopes may rest on a pitching staff led by Tayman.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coach: Travis Payne
Top players: Jr. P/OF Austin Boggs, Jr. P/C Parker Mitchell, Jr. P/3B Ray Reynolds, So. IF Jayden Shepherd, So. P T.J. Grigsby, So. IF/OF Bryan Young, So. 1B Christian Yednock, Fr. C/3B C.T. Reed.
Outlook: The Knights’ lineup will be dominated by sophomores and juniors, but they have some pitching options.
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
ORANGE
Coach: Adam Utz
LOUISA
Coach: Kevin Fisher
Top players: Jr. P/OF Lucas Cash, Jr. P/IF Jacob Barber, Jr. P/OF Brent Wallace, Jr. C/3B Sean Karney, Jr. OF Alex Bradford.
Outlook: Despite having only 12 players, the Lions boast depth on the mound in their quest to win the Jefferson District title.
NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT
CULPEPER
Coach: Brandon Mack
Top players: Sr. OF/P Dominic Pancione, Sr. 1B/P Kyle McMeans, Sr. C Chad McClanahan, Jr. 3B/P Mason Sawyers, Jr. U O.J. Falk.
Outlook: With eight seniors and six juniors, the Blue Devils should be competitive.
NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT
COLONIAL BEACH
Coach: Brent Steffey
Top players: Sr. 3B/P Trevor Smith, Sr. U Tre Pietras. Fr. C/3B Tyson Smith, Fr. 1B Thomas Preston, Fr. IF Zach Combs, Fr. SS/P Gary Tompkins. So. 2B/C Charlie Pietras.
Outlook: Trevor Smith and Tre Pietras return from the Drifters’ first state playoff appearance in 2019, when Pietras pitched a perfect game in the regionals and Smith hit .373. They’ll need some help from a freshman class to return to that level in 2021.
WASHINGTON & LEE
Coach: Michael Clark
Top players: So. SS/P Jordan Saunders, Jr. IF/P Conner Benson, Jr. C D.J. Miner, Sr. OF/P Paul Quinn, Fr. U Zander Carey, Fr. 3B/C Matthew Benson.
OTHER SCHOOLS
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN
Coach: Jeff Petty
Top players: OF/P Elijah Lambros, OF/P Vince DiLeonardo, OF/PJoseph Garner, SS Logan Roop, C Charlie Brinkman, 2B Parker Ford, 1B Connor Floyd, 3B Camden Henderson, OF Daniel Love.
Outlook: The Eagles (8-8) are ranked fifth in the latest VISAA Division II state poll.