High school baseball preview capsules

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Coach: Craig Lopez

Top players: Sr. P Bradley Warren, Sr. SS/P Evan Hamill, Sr. P/IF Britt Yount, Sr. C Cameron Murray, Sr. P Seneca Gregory, Sr. P/IF Bode Lindaller, Jr. P/IF T.J. Johnson, Jr. P/1B Mickey Arce, Jr. PF Jackson Beaumont, Sr. OF Alex Watts.

Outlook: Seven of the Wildcats’ seniors have plans to play in college next year, including four at the Division I level, which could mean a memorable season.

NORTH STAFFORD

Coach: Robert Gregor

Top players: Sr. Jahiem Green, Sr. Ryan Hawkins, Sr. Brannoc Odlum, Sr. Hunter Trimarchi, Sr. Jacob Via, Jr. A.J. Labrusciano.

Outlook: With five seniors who have committed to play in college, the Wolverines are looking for new things under their first-year head coach.

RIVERBEND

Coach: Eric Byrd

Top players: Sr/ P/OF Robert Lolito, Sr. SS Nate Sherman, Sr. P/U T.J. McDonough, So. C/P Collin Snyder, So. U Billy Fluharty, So. OF Devin Washington.

Outlook: The Bears are young, but feature a few seniors who helped upset top seed Thomas Dale in the 2019 Region 6B playoffs.