Some coaches call off-speed pitches to keep opposing hitters off balance. Brooke Point’s Chris Cline prefers off-speed pitchers.

Cline, who took over as skipper early last season and guided the Black–Hawks to a 14–7 record and their first regional berth in recent memory, has at his disposal a trio of college-bound lefties. Seniors Zach Horn (James Madison), Dylan Young (Johnson & Wales) and Daniel Lombardo each light up the radar gun fastballs exceeding 85 miles per hour.

“All I do is see lefties now,” joked Cline’s son, senior catcher Christopher Cline.

Equally effective, however, are their right-handed counterparts on Brooke Point’s pitching staff. Seniors Luke Sterner, Jack Grider and Ian Butler succeed with guile instead of gas. Fredericksburg-area lineups can expect a healthy mix of both speeds this spring.

Good luck catching up — or slowing down.

“That’s just tough on the opposing team,” Lombardo explained. “You start with a lefty (Horn) over the top at 92, then throw in (senior) Luke (Sterner) at 78, 80. It’s tough because you can’t get used to it. It’s hard to find a rhythm and a balance as an offense against that.”

All six primary members of the Black–Hawks’ battery are four-year varsity players, and several have shared a dugout since they were 8 years old.

“They’ve got a dynamic, and, luck of the draw, they were all able to come to Brooke Point and play,” Chris Cline said. “So, it’s really going to be a senior powerhouse this year.”

Prior to their recent glow up, the Black–Hawks rarely inspired fear on the diamond. That memory that hasn’t faded for the team’s upperclassmen.

“For a long time at Brooke Point, we’d been known as the school that was bad,” Lombardo said. “We sucked.”

That changed all last year, when the Black–Hawks made a run to the Region 5D semifinals, falling to Riverside 2–0 with a trip to the state tournament on the line. A return trip to regionals is no longer aspirational but rather an expectation.

“I think everyone around is expecting us to win the district championship this year, nothing less than that, and I expect us to do well in regionals, too,” Christopher Cline said.

While Brooke Point lost Free Lance–Star player of the year Jaiden Isidro (yet another southpaw pitcher) to graduation, Chris Cline considers his current roster his deepest, particularly on the mound.

“I almost see three Jaiden’s I’ve got right now that I’ve got on staff,” he said. “I think if we take this team we have right now and replay that (Riverside) game, we beat those guys on the opposite end, 2–0. I truly think we’ve got a great run ahead.”