High school baseball: Reviello, King George hold off Eastern View to remain unbeaten

With their competition over, four members of the Eastern View girls soccer team came over to the Cyclones’ baseball stadium Tuesday to lend their support in Kelly Hackley’s showdown against King George closer Kyle Reviello.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning and the tying runs on base, the soccer players screamed with delight when the third baseman’s bat connected with a Reviello’s fastball.

But the ball went foul, forcing the two ball players to square off again. Reviello struck out Hackley, preserving the Foxes’ 5–3 Battlefield District victory for his fourth save of the season.

“It wasn’t ideal, but you just have to go up there and clean the mechanism and concentrate on throwing strikes,” said Reviello, who last month helped the Foxes advance to the Class 4 state football semifinals. “Eastern View is young and scrappy. They’re going to give it to you if you give them the opportunities.”

The victory improved King George’s record to 8–0, while Eastern View fell to 3–5 will all three of its wins coming on the road.