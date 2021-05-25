High school baseball: Reviello, King George hold off Eastern View to remain unbeaten

With their competition over, four members of the Eastern View girls soccer team came over to the Cyclones’ baseball stadium Tuesday to lend their support in Kelly Hackley’s showdown against King George closer Kyle Reviello.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning and the tying runs on base, the soccer players screamed with delight when the third baseman’s bat connected with a Reviello’s fastball.
But the ball went foul, forcing the two ball players to square off again. Reviello struck out Hackley, preserving the Foxes’ 5–3 Battlefield District victory for his fourth save of the season.
“It wasn’t ideal, but you just have to go up there and clean the mechanism and concentrate on throwing strikes,” said Reviello, who last month helped the Foxes advance to the Class 4 state football semifinals. “Eastern View is young and scrappy. They’re going to give it to you if you give them the opportunities.”
The victory improved King George’s record to 8–0, while Eastern View fell to 3–5 will all three of its wins coming on the road.
The Foxes entertain Courtland in a meeting of the Battlefield’s top two teams next Thursday. Both the Foxes and Cougars, as well as Louisa and Orange, are vying for berths in the northern bracket of the upcoming 4B regional playoffs.
“We hit the ball well. We could have used some more clutch hitting. It’s never good to leave nine [runners stranded],” Foxes coach Thad Reviello said. “We had some two-out opportunities with the bases loaded and didn’t get it done. Just the way the ball bounces sometimes.”
Winning pitching Roy Tayman worked six strong innings and indicated he was willing to pitch the final frame, but was glad Reviello was around to nail down the victory.
“We were a little rusty. We put 14 on them the last time. Didn’t come out with the killer instinct,” Tayman said.
Brady Bardine paced the Foxes with two hits and two runs scored. Aden Cupka, Luke Mills and Jay Patteson also had two hits apiece.
Losing pitcher Thomas Babich had a run-scoring double in the third inning. Gillette Harris also had a double among his two hits.
Eastern View travels to Chancellor next Tuesday.
King George 202 100 0 — 5 9 0
Eastern View 002 001 0 — 3 7 3
ROY TAYMAN, Kyle Reviello (7) and Brady Wingeart. THOMAS BABICH, Spencer Chilton (4) and Dylan McKinney.
Kurt Nicoll: 540/374-5440