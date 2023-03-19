COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

BROOKE POINT

Coach: Chris Cline

Last season: 14–7 (8–4 district)

Top returners: Sr. P/RF Zach Horn, Sr. P/1B Dylan Yong, Sr. P/CF Daniel lombardo, Sr. Catcher Christopher Cline, Sr. P/3rd Luke Sterner, Sr. P/LF Ian Butler. Jr. P/SS Jack Grider.

Top newcomers: So. P Dominic Behrens , So. P Jordan Rendón.

Outlook: All-Area pick Horn leads a veteran squad that reached the 2022 Region 5D semifinals and is poised to challenge for a district title.

COLONIAL FORGE

Coach: David Colangelo

Last season: 18–6 (8–4), district tournament champions

Top returners: Sr. Zach Colangelo, Sr. OF Zyhir Hope, Sr. Aidan Walker, Jr. U Tyler Woodring, Jr. P Cameron Biller, Sr. OF Bradan Henderson.

Top newcomers: So. IF Ayden Mitchell, So. IF Anthony DiClemente.

Outlook: With Division I commitments Colangelo (Longwood) and Hope (North Carolina) anchoring the lineup, the Eagles should be near the top of the district standings again.

MASSAPONAX

Coach: Chuck Floyd

Last season: 9–11 (4–8)

Top returners: Sr. P/1B Carter Cashin, Sr. SS Noah Sanderson, Jr. U Connor Blake, Sr. P/OF Johnathan Upshaw.

Top newcomers: Fr. P/1B Caleb Rist, Jr. C Tanner Stempin, Jr. 2B Jackson Herdon.

Outlook: Freshman Rist steps in at third base to join a lineup featuring Eastern Mennonite-bound seniors Cashin and Sanderson.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Coach: Craig Lopez

Last season: 9–8 (8–5)

Top returners: Hunter Butler, Nic Muratore, Caleb Ramsey, Jordan Ramsey, Hayden Rue, Conlen Sanchez, C.J. Sword.

Top newcomers: Matthew McCauley, Weston Yount.

Outlook: Seven returning players give the Wildcats hope of returning to the regional playoffs.

NORTH STAFFORD

Coach: Toby Ward

Last season: 5–16 (3–10)

Top returners: Sr. IF Pearson Ward, Jr. U Casey Fletcher, Jr. P/C Lucas Schroeder.

Top newcomers: Jr. U Jack Pearson, Jr. U Charlie Zappa, So. P/IF Graham Ward, So. P/C Nathan Klepic.

Outlook: Ward leads a squad that is strong up the middle, deep on the mound and aims to improve on last year’s record.

RIVERBEND

Coach: Jim Labrusciano

Last season: 12–8 (8–4)

Top returners: C Colinn Snyder, P/IF Billy Fluharty, P Ryan Higgins, P/OF Dawson Weems, OF Aiden Zovak, P/OF Rhett Fletcher, P Connor Edwards, IF/C Ty Lowe, C Sam Townsend.

Top newcomers: IF Tyler Benick, Luka Gilium, P Jacob McCollum, P/OF Reed Little, P/OF Zack Houff, IF Anthony Picorello.

Outlook: With six seniors committed to play in college next season, the Bears have plenty of experience, especially on the mound.

STAFFORD

Coach: Matt Boehmke

Last season: 6–13 (4–8)

Top returners: Sr. P/1B Noah Ontiveros, Sr. 3B Zach D’Albenzio, So. OF Justin Newton.

Top newcomers: So. P/OF Bronson Shaikh, So. P/OF Connor Smith.

Outlook: The Indians will rely on their pitching staff to keep the games low-scoring and competitive.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coach: Zac Foltz

Last season: 9–13 (7–8)

Top returners: Jr. U Adam Pitts, Sr. DH Will Carter, Jr. 1B Adam Tatham, Jr. Myles Holmes, So. Baylor Storke.

Top newcomers: So. P Austin Carter, So. Jeron Morris, So. Jackson Thomas.

Outlook: The Cavaliers have good pitching depth and two returning first-team all-district picks (Pitts and Carter), which should keep them competitive in a deep district.

CHANCELLOR

Coach: Justin Carlisle

Last season: 16–6 (11–3)

Top returners: Sr. SS Carter Attard, Sr. 3B Carter Childs, Sr. P/IR Hunter Covill, Sr. 1B Kris Turner.

Top newcomers: Sr. IF John Schoerberg, Jr. OF Justis Byrd, Jr. IF Joe Smorto.

Outlook: With 11 seniors, including most of their infield, the Chargers should be district contenders

COURTLAND

Coach: Chris Meek

Last season: 15–8 (12–2), district champions

Top returners: Sr. C Brendan Ruckle, Sr. P Calvin Rogers, Jr. P/1B Tyler Jackson, So. P/IF Jackson Garland.

Top newcomers: Jr. IF Carlos Santos, Jr. P Ganon Beltz, So. OF Kellen Boch.

Outlook: The defending district champions bring back a solid nucleus that includes Garland, who pitched two no-hitters as a freshman last season.

CULPEPER

Coach: Brandon Mack

Last season: 7–14 (6–8)

Top returners: Jr. OF Logan Fox, Sr. P/2B Nathan Amos, So. 1B Job Sheads, So. SS Gavin Alvardo.

Top newcomers: Fr. P/3B Tyrus Nobbs, Fr. P/OF Adam Gessler, Jr. P/3B Thomas Zoller.

Outlook: Despite their youth, the Blue Devils hope to be competitive in the district race.

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Joshua Vipperman

Last season: 2–15 (1–12)

Top returners: Sr. SS Thomas Babich, Sr. IF Mason Harris, So. P/IF Jach Deal.

Top newcomers: So. P/OF Jonah Hawkins, So. OF Camden Scarfo, Fr. IF/P Isaac Babich, Fr. IF/P Kadra Hunnicutt.

Outlook: New coach Vipperman inherits a young team that will look to grow in a competitive district.

JAMES MONROE

Coach: Chris Lumley

Last season: 6–13

Top returners: Jr. SS Tim Ford, Jr. C Donovan Frost, Sr. U Abe Gavelek.

Top newcomers: Jr. 3B Daryl Crop, So. U Donja Johns, Fr. U Jordan Hardison, Jr. P/IF Mason Haydon.

Outlook: The Yellow Jackets will rely on youth to grow and stay competitive.

KING GEORGE

Coach: Thad Reviello

Last season: 13–7 (8–5), Region 4B quarterfinalists

Top returners: Sr. OF Jay Patteson, Sr. OF Adam Cupka, Sr. P/OF Carter Mills, Sr. P/3B Will Green, Jr. P/1B Colson Clary, Jr. C Hayden Callahan.

Top newcomers: Jr. P Colin Bunch.

Outlook: A deep pitching staff should serve the Foxes well as they pursue the Battlefield District title.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coach: Travis Payne

Last season: 8–13 (7–7), Region 4B quarterfinalists

Top returners: Jr. P/3B Nolan Alford, Sr. SS Jayden Shepherd, Sr. 2B Bryan Young.

Top newcomers: Fr. P/1B Josh Perez, So. U Jake Herbst, So. P/OF Patrick DePue, Fr. OF Braden Hodges.

Outlook: Alford leads a staff that lost just one pitcher from a team that beat Dinwiddie in the regional playoffs.

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

LOUISA

Coach: Kevin Fisher

Last season: 14–6 (11–3)

ORANGE

Coach: Brian Rasnick

Last season: 13–7 (7–6)

NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT

COLONIAL BEACH

Coach: Thomas Preston

Last season: 6–8 (2–6)

WESTMORELAND

Coach: Michael McMonagle

Last season: 4–11

Top returners: Jr. P/IF Michael Benson

Top newcomers: So. P/IF Grayson Carey

Outlook: With only three returning players, the Eagles will rely on youth in a rebuilding season.

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN

Coach: Kevin Clark

Last season: 12–9, VCAC champions

Top returners: Sr. IF/P Owen Ambrose, So IF Eli Pyle.

Top newcomers: So. OF/P Elijah Robinson, Fr. C Matthew Blalock, So. OF Carter Johnson.

Outlook: The Eagles graduated seven starters from their conference title team and will lead on second-team all-state pick Ambrose and a wave of youngsters.