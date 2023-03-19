COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
BROOKE POINT
Coach: Chris Cline
Last season: 14–7 (8–4 district)
Top returners: Sr. P/RF Zach Horn, Sr. P/1B Dylan Yong, Sr. P/CF Daniel lombardo, Sr. Catcher Christopher Cline, Sr. P/3rd Luke Sterner, Sr. P/LF Ian Butler. Jr. P/SS Jack Grider.
Top newcomers: So. P Dominic Behrens , So. P Jordan Rendón.
Outlook: All-Area pick Horn leads a veteran squad that reached the 2022 Region 5D semifinals and is poised to challenge for a district title.
COLONIAL FORGE
Coach: David Colangelo
Last season: 18–6 (8–4), district tournament champions
Top returners: Sr. Zach Colangelo, Sr. OF Zyhir Hope, Sr. Aidan Walker, Jr. U Tyler Woodring, Jr. P Cameron Biller, Sr. OF Bradan Henderson.
Top newcomers: So. IF Ayden Mitchell, So. IF Anthony DiClemente.
Outlook: With Division I commitments Colangelo (Longwood) and Hope (North Carolina) anchoring the lineup, the Eagles should be near the top of the district standings again.
MASSAPONAX
Coach: Chuck Floyd
Last season: 9–11 (4–8)
Top returners: Sr. P/1B Carter Cashin, Sr. SS Noah Sanderson, Jr. U Connor Blake, Sr. P/OF Johnathan Upshaw.
Top newcomers: Fr. P/1B Caleb Rist, Jr. C Tanner Stempin, Jr. 2B Jackson Herdon.
Outlook: Freshman Rist steps in at third base to join a lineup featuring Eastern Mennonite-bound seniors Cashin and Sanderson.
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Coach: Craig Lopez
Last season: 9–8 (8–5)
Top returners: Hunter Butler, Nic Muratore, Caleb Ramsey, Jordan Ramsey, Hayden Rue, Conlen Sanchez, C.J. Sword.
Top newcomers: Matthew McCauley, Weston Yount.
Outlook: Seven returning players give the Wildcats hope of returning to the regional playoffs.
NORTH STAFFORD
Coach: Toby Ward
Last season: 5–16 (3–10)
Top returners: Sr. IF Pearson Ward, Jr. U Casey Fletcher, Jr. P/C Lucas Schroeder.
Top newcomers: Jr. U Jack Pearson, Jr. U Charlie Zappa, So. P/IF Graham Ward, So. P/C Nathan Klepic.
Outlook: Ward leads a squad that is strong up the middle, deep on the mound and aims to improve on last year’s record.
RIVERBEND
Coach: Jim Labrusciano
Last season: 12–8 (8–4)
Top returners: C Colinn Snyder, P/IF Billy Fluharty, P Ryan Higgins, P/OF Dawson Weems, OF Aiden Zovak, P/OF Rhett Fletcher, P Connor Edwards, IF/C Ty Lowe, C Sam Townsend.
Top newcomers: IF Tyler Benick, Luka Gilium, P Jacob McCollum, P/OF Reed Little, P/OF Zack Houff, IF Anthony Picorello.
Outlook: With six seniors committed to play in college next season, the Bears have plenty of experience, especially on the mound.
STAFFORD
Coach: Matt Boehmke
Last season: 6–13 (4–8)
Top returners: Sr. P/1B Noah Ontiveros, Sr. 3B Zach D’Albenzio, So. OF Justin Newton.
Top newcomers: So. P/OF Bronson Shaikh, So. P/OF Connor Smith.
Outlook: The Indians will rely on their pitching staff to keep the games low-scoring and competitive.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
CAROLINE
Coach: Zac Foltz
Last season: 9–13 (7–8)
Top returners: Jr. U Adam Pitts, Sr. DH Will Carter, Jr. 1B Adam Tatham, Jr. Myles Holmes, So. Baylor Storke.
Top newcomers: So. P Austin Carter, So. Jeron Morris, So. Jackson Thomas.
Outlook: The Cavaliers have good pitching depth and two returning first-team all-district picks (Pitts and Carter), which should keep them competitive in a deep district.
CHANCELLOR
Coach: Justin Carlisle
Last season: 16–6 (11–3)
Top returners: Sr. SS Carter Attard, Sr. 3B Carter Childs, Sr. P/IR Hunter Covill, Sr. 1B Kris Turner.
Top newcomers: Sr. IF John Schoerberg, Jr. OF Justis Byrd, Jr. IF Joe Smorto.
Outlook: With 11 seniors, including most of their infield, the Chargers should be district contenders
COURTLAND
Coach: Chris Meek
Last season: 15–8 (12–2), district champions
Top returners: Sr. C Brendan Ruckle, Sr. P Calvin Rogers, Jr. P/1B Tyler Jackson, So. P/IF Jackson Garland.
Top newcomers: Jr. IF Carlos Santos, Jr. P Ganon Beltz, So. OF Kellen Boch.
Outlook: The defending district champions bring back a solid nucleus that includes Garland, who pitched two no-hitters as a freshman last season.
CULPEPER
Coach: Brandon Mack
Last season: 7–14 (6–8)
Top returners: Jr. OF Logan Fox, Sr. P/2B Nathan Amos, So. 1B Job Sheads, So. SS Gavin Alvardo.
Top newcomers: Fr. P/3B Tyrus Nobbs, Fr. P/OF Adam Gessler, Jr. P/3B Thomas Zoller.
Outlook: Despite their youth, the Blue Devils hope to be competitive in the district race.
EASTERN VIEW
Coach: Joshua Vipperman
Last season: 2–15 (1–12)
Top returners: Sr. SS Thomas Babich, Sr. IF Mason Harris, So. P/IF Jach Deal.
Top newcomers: So. P/OF Jonah Hawkins, So. OF Camden Scarfo, Fr. IF/P Isaac Babich, Fr. IF/P Kadra Hunnicutt.
Outlook: New coach Vipperman inherits a young team that will look to grow in a competitive district.
JAMES MONROE
Coach: Chris Lumley
Last season: 6–13
Top returners: Jr. SS Tim Ford, Jr. C Donovan Frost, Sr. U Abe Gavelek.
Top newcomers: Jr. 3B Daryl Crop, So. U Donja Johns, Fr. U Jordan Hardison, Jr. P/IF Mason Haydon.
Outlook: The Yellow Jackets will rely on youth to grow and stay competitive.
KING GEORGE
Coach: Thad Reviello
Last season: 13–7 (8–5), Region 4B quarterfinalists
Top returners: Sr. OF Jay Patteson, Sr. OF Adam Cupka, Sr. P/OF Carter Mills, Sr. P/3B Will Green, Jr. P/1B Colson Clary, Jr. C Hayden Callahan.
Top newcomers: Jr. P Colin Bunch.
Outlook: A deep pitching staff should serve the Foxes well as they pursue the Battlefield District title.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coach: Travis Payne
Last season: 8–13 (7–7), Region 4B quarterfinalists
Top returners: Jr. P/3B Nolan Alford, Sr. SS Jayden Shepherd, Sr. 2B Bryan Young.
Top newcomers: Fr. P/1B Josh Perez, So. U Jake Herbst, So. P/OF Patrick DePue, Fr. OF Braden Hodges.
Outlook: Alford leads a staff that lost just one pitcher from a team that beat Dinwiddie in the regional playoffs.
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
LOUISA
Coach: Kevin Fisher
Last season: 14–6 (11–3)
ORANGE
Coach: Brian Rasnick
Last season: 13–7 (7–6)
NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT
COLONIAL BEACH
Coach: Thomas Preston
Last season: 6–8 (2–6)
WESTMORELAND
Coach: Michael McMonagle
Last season: 4–11
Top returners: Jr. P/IF Michael Benson
Top newcomers: So. P/IF Grayson Carey
Outlook: With only three returning players, the Eagles will rely on youth in a rebuilding season.
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN
Coach: Kevin Clark
Last season: 12–9, VCAC champions
Top returners: Sr. IF/P Owen Ambrose, So IF Eli Pyle.
Top newcomers: So. OF/P Elijah Robinson, Fr. C Matthew Blalock, So. OF Carter Johnson.
Outlook: The Eagles graduated seven starters from their conference title team and will lead on second-team all-state pick Ambrose and a wave of youngsters.