High school basketball: Coaches, players grapple with the sound of silence

“The negativity side, you don’t have people yelling nasty stuff to the kids or coaches,” Davis said. “But on the flip side, you’re missing that sixth man.”

Similarly, any effect on performance is difficult to judge since players react differently to the spotlight (or lack thereof).

“You have players who feed off the fans, but on the other side, you have the ones who are nervous because of the people in the bleachers,” Davis said. “It’s sort of a mix, so those kids who were nervous are going to perform at a higher level.”

This season, instead of feeding off the energy, teams are tasked with generating it. It starts at practice, where scrimmages and situational drills replicate gametime intensity more closely than in the past. From the opening in-bound (jump balls are banned this season) bench players are deputized as honorary cheerleaders.

“I think I hear them this year more, because they know they’re the true fans this year,” Davis said with a laugh. “The noise comes from us. You have to cheer on your teammates while they’re out there on the court.”