HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Courtland boys rally past Caroline

Entering Tuesday night's Battlefield District boys' basketball showdown, neither Courtland nor Caroline had played since Dec. 22.

After a close foul-filled first half, the Cougars clamped down on both mistakes and defense to overcome a six-point deficit and take the Cavaliers, 65-64.

“We actually played defense and executed [in the second half],” said senior guard Aaron Brooks, who led Courtland (8-2, 2-0 district) with 22 points

Dominque Washington led Caroline (7-2, 1-1) with 18 points.

The game featured decent runs on offense by both teams, but it was Courtland who stiffened on defense to get the win, as well as many trips to the foul line.

Caroline coach Antoine Johnson described his team's play as “sloppy and rusty. We hadn’t practiced in a couple of weeks, our timing was off and didn’t look good.”

Courtland's Eric Davis had a similar evaluation of his team, especially in the first half.

“I thought we were making stupid fouls," he said. "I thought we reached entirely too much. They shot 18 free throws and it was our fault for fouling.”