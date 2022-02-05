High school basketball: Courtland boys top Caroline for 14th straight win

Courtland continued its ride down victory lane on Friday. The ride was a little bumpier than usual, but that didn’t stop the streaking Cougars from posting their 14th straight victory.
Using a balanced scoring attack and a 17-5 scoring run early in the second half, Courtland (16-2, 10-0) pulled away from visiting Caroline and earned a 78-63 Battlefield District win.
The Cavaliers, who led for much of the first quarter, fell to 11-6, 4-5.
“We persevered and won without playing our best tonight,” Courtland coach Eric Davis said. “Any time you can do that, you know you’ve done a good job. It’s a ‘W’ and we’ll take it.”
The Cougars had their share of turnovers against Caroline’s pressing defense, but relied on their depth and athleticism to outdistance themselves from the Cavaliers in the second half.
Three players scored in double figures to lead the way. Senior Micah Roberts and junior Aaron Brooks netted 17 points apiece, while freshman Jaylen Brooks contributed 10. Senior Charlie Welch came off the bench and added nine.
“We respect every team we play and we just try to play hard,” Roberts said. “We’ve jelled and come together, and now we’ve got a 140game winning streak.”
The 15-point victory over the Cavaliers was more comfortable than last month’s 65-64 nail-bitter at Caroline. In that game, the Cougars had to battle back from a deficit to get their victory.
Friday’s rematch had the makings of another thriller in the first quarter when the lead changed hands seven times. But the Cougars made sure it didn’t happen by outscoring the Cavaliers 44-26 in the second and third quarters combined.
Two big factors in the decisive scoring spurt were their swarming defense, which forced eight turnovers in the second quarter, and the outside shooting of Aaron Brooks and Roberts. Brooks’ deep 3-pointer at the buzzer gave them a 42-31 lead at the break.
Back-to-back baskets by Roberts in the third quarter pushed the margin to 18 points and the Cougars never looked back. Their biggest lead (71-52) came on a 3-pointer by Darren Green with four minutes left in the game.
Caroline caused Courtland some headaches with its full-court press in the third quarter, but never cut its deficit to single digits. Gabe Campbell’s free-throw narrowed the lead to 11 points (56-45), but that was as close as the Cavaliers could get.
“We have some veteran guards and a veteran center,” Davis said. “Having them down the stretch really helped us. Caroline is a good team and we were able to hold them off.”
Campbell finished with a game-high 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead Caroline. Shaun Harris scored 17 and Jay Freeman 10.
“The guys played hard,” said Caroline coach Antoine Johnson. “We had a couple of mental lapses, and against a team like Courtland you have to be focused for four quarters or they’re going to make you pay. We just have to turn this around and get some momentum next week.”
Both teams have a busy week coming up. Caroline plays four games, including a visit to second-place Eastern View on Monday. Courtland plays at Culpeper on Tuesday and hosts the Cyclones in a big showdown on Friday.
|Caroline
|13
|13
|16
|16
|—
|63
|Courtland
|25
|28
|25
|14
|—
|78
Caroline: Gabe Campbell 25, Shaun Harris 17, Jay Freeman 10, Dominque Washington 8, Iriving Davis 2, Jevonte Wright-Parker 1. Totals: 21 21-32 63.
Courtland: Aaron Brooks 17, Micah Roberts 17, Jaylen Brooks 10, Charlie Welsh 9, Terrell Boxley 7, Christian Lewis 7, Tremon Adams 6, Darren Green 5. Totals: 20 4-9 78.
3-pointers: Caroline 9 (A. Brooks 3, J. Brooks 2, Welsh 2, Green, Boxley).
Steve Franzello: 540/374-5440