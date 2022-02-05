High school basketball: Courtland boys top Caroline for 14th straight win

The 15-point victory over the Cavaliers was more comfortable than last month’s 65-64 nail-bitter at Caroline. In that game, the Cougars had to battle back from a deficit to get their victory.

Friday’s rematch had the makings of another thriller in the first quarter when the lead changed hands seven times. But the Cougars made sure it didn’t happen by outscoring the Cavaliers 44-26 in the second and third quarters combined.

Two big factors in the decisive scoring spurt were their swarming defense, which forced eight turnovers in the second quarter, and the outside shooting of Aaron Brooks and Roberts. Brooks’ deep 3-pointer at the buzzer gave them a 42-31 lead at the break.

Back-to-back baskets by Roberts in the third quarter pushed the margin to 18 points and the Cougars never looked back. Their biggest lead (71-52) came on a 3-pointer by Darren Green with four minutes left in the game.

Caroline caused Courtland some headaches with its full-court press in the third quarter, but never cut its deficit to single digits. Gabe Campbell’s free-throw narrowed the lead to 11 points (56-45), but that was as close as the Cavaliers could get.