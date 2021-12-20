High school basketball: Courtland overcomes slow start to top Riverbend

“We try to really focus on what we have to do in practice and then execute it in the game,” Roberts said. “We stop playing around and lock it down.”

Roberts finished with a game-high 18 points and helped the Cougars push their lead to double digits in the second quarter. He tallied 13 points in the period, including a breakaway dunk and two more 3-pointers. The 6-foot-2 forward had 19 points in the Cougars’ 55–37 win over Riverbend earlier this month.

“Micah’s been working hard,” Davis saud. “He’s been working on his shot and he’s become my No. 2 defensive player. He’s done everything I’ve asked him and more.”

With Roberts and senior Terrell Boxley (12 points) leading the way, the Cougars’ lead grew to 29–19 at the half. It could have been larger except for the hustling play of Riverbend’s EJ Wilborne, who netted 12 of his 17 points in the first half. His baseline drive narrowed Courtland’s lead to three points midway through the second quarter, but that was as close as the Bears could get.