High school basketball: Courtland overcomes slow start to top Riverbend

When Courtland needed a spark against Riverbend in the James Monroe Holiday Tournament, two experienced Cougars were ready to light the flame.
Junior Micah Roberts and senior Aaron Brooks both ignited big scoring runs as Courtland pulled away from the Bears 62–40 in a quarterfinal game on Monday. The Cougars take on the host Yellow Jackets at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Fredericksburg Christian, a 76–64 winner over Chancellor, meets Massaponax at 5 in another game on Tuesday. The Panthers advanced when Colgan pulled out of the tournament due to COVID-19 reasons. Riverbend plays Mountain View at 3.
Courtland’s game with Spotsylvania was cancelled last Friday due to COVID, but the Cougars (4–2) made the most of the brief layoff with some good practices and it showed against a scrappy Riverbend team.
“We got the call on Thursday that the Spotsy game was cancelled,” Courtland coach Eric Davis said. “It gave us some time to work on some things and we just had a fun practice. Then we got ready for Riverbend on Saturday.”
Despite the 22-point margin of victory, it took the Cougars the first eight minutes to get in sync against the Bears. After missing their first six shots and falling behind 7–0, Roberts pulled them even with one of his four 3-pointers on the night and Courtland never trailed again.
“We try to really focus on what we have to do in practice and then execute it in the game,” Roberts said. “We stop playing around and lock it down.”
Roberts finished with a game-high 18 points and helped the Cougars push their lead to double digits in the second quarter. He tallied 13 points in the period, including a breakaway dunk and two more 3-pointers. The 6-foot-2 forward had 19 points in the Cougars’ 55–37 win over Riverbend earlier this month.
“Micah’s been working hard,” Davis saud. “He’s been working on his shot and he’s become my No. 2 defensive player. He’s done everything I’ve asked him and more.”
With Roberts and senior Terrell Boxley (12 points) leading the way, the Cougars’ lead grew to 29–19 at the half. It could have been larger except for the hustling play of Riverbend’s EJ Wilborne, who netted 12 of his 17 points in the first half. His baseline drive narrowed Courtland’s lead to three points midway through the second quarter, but that was as close as the Bears could get.
The Cougars picked up their defensive pressure in the second half and it helped them expand their lead. After converting several turnovers into points and outscoring Riverbend 13–9 in the third quarter, Brooks led a spirted charge in the final eight minutes that helped put the game away.
After Roberts drained another 3-pointer to open the final quarter, Brooks took charge on both ends of the court. He scored on back-to-back drives in the lane and then added a 3-pointer. He finished with 17 points, all in the second half.
“Aaron was thinking too much at first,” Davis said. “I told him that he just needed to be himself and play loose, and he did. He had four turnovers in the first half and zero in the second.”
“Our defense is really coming together,” Brooks said. “We’re talking more and it’s making it a lot easier.”
Besides Wilborne’s 17 points, freshman Elijah Williams added seven for the Bears, who dropped to 1–7.
“We’re playing hard,” said Riverbend coach Nat Jackson. “That’s our identity as a program. We’re going to play hard, now we just have to make the right plays. It’s a process and it doesn’t happen overnight. but we’re getting there.”
|Courtland
|10
|19
|13
|20
|—
|62
|Riverbend
|7
|12
|9
|12
|—
| 40
Courtland: Colin Ryan 0, Jaylen Brooks 0, Aaron Brooks 17, Brooks Shawaryn 0, Micah Roberts 18, Charlie Welsh 2, Francis Roberts 0, Terrell Boxley 12, Darren Green 6, Tre Adams 3, Christian Lewis 2, Hayden Simonton 0. Totals: 21 11–16 62.
Riverbend: Elijah Williams 7, E.J. Wilborne 17, Xavier Edelen 2, Jordyn Thomas 0, T. Johnson 2, D. Stafford 2, Jonas Taylor 4, Vernon Williams 0, Kahlil Wright 4, Mathias Barnwell 2. Totals: 15 7–17 40.
3-pointers: Courtland 9 (Roberts 4, Boxley 3, A. Brooks, Adams); Riverbend 3 (Wilborne 3).
