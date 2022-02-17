 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school basketball: District tournament pairings and results

  • 0

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Stafford 64, Mountain View 32

Colonial Forge 66, Riverbend 57

North Stafford 60, Brooke Point 59

Wednesday’s semifinals

Massaponax 64, North Stafford 34

Colonial Forge 49, Stafford 45

Friday’s consolation

North Stafford at Stafford, 6

Friday’s final

Colonial Forge at Massaponax, 7:30

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

At Eastern View

Tuesday’s semifinals

Eastern View 62, King George 52

Caroline 65, Courtland 60

Wednesday’s final

Eastern View, 87, Caroline 76

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

North Stafford 52, Stafford 15

Riverbend 64, Mountain View 28

Colonial Forge 42, Brooke Point 35

Wednesday’s semifinals

Massaponax 47, Colonial Forge 24

Riverbend 50, North Stafford 33

Friday’s final

Riverbend at Massaponax, 6

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

Tuesday’s semifinals

James Monroe d. Courtland (no contest)

Eastern View 56, Chancellor 39

Wednesday’s final

Eastern View 69, James Monroe 40

