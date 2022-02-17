High school basketball: District tournament pairings and results

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Stafford 64, Mountain View 32
Colonial Forge 66, Riverbend 57
North Stafford 60, Brooke Point 59
Wednesday’s semifinals
Massaponax 64, North Stafford 34
Colonial Forge 49, Stafford 45
Friday’s consolation
North Stafford at Stafford, 6
Friday’s final
Colonial Forge at Massaponax, 7:30
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
At Eastern View
Tuesday’s semifinals
Eastern View 62, King George 52
Caroline 65, Courtland 60
Wednesday’s final
Eastern View, 87, Caroline 76
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
North Stafford 52, Stafford 15
Riverbend 64, Mountain View 28
Colonial Forge 42, Brooke Point 35
Wednesday’s semifinals
Massaponax 47, Colonial Forge 24
Riverbend 50, North Stafford 33
Friday’s final
Riverbend at Massaponax, 6
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Tuesday’s semifinals
James Monroe d. Courtland (no contest)
Eastern View 56, Chancellor 39
Wednesday’s final
Eastern View 69, James Monroe 40