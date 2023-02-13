BOYS’ BASKETBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Monday’s quarterfinals
Riverbend 60, Mountain View 47
Brooke Point 62, Colonial Forge 47
Stafford 41, North Stafford 32
Wednesday’s semifinals
Brooke Point at Stafford, 6
Riverbend at Massaponax, 6:30
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Monday’s semifinals
Eastern View 65, Courtland 42
King George 63, Caroline 60
Tuesday’s final
King George at Eastern View
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Monday’s quarterfinals
North Stafford 48, Mountain View 28
Colonial Forge 60, Brooke Point 28
Riverbend 69, Stafford 36
Wednesday’s semifinals
North Stafford at Massaponax, 5
Colonial Forge at Riverbend, 6
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Monday’s semifinals
Eastern View 49, King George 28
Culpeper 65, Chancellor 51
Tuesday’s final
Culpeper at Eastern View
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
Monday’s final
Louisa 40, Western Albemarle 30