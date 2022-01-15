High school basketball: Esco, defense lift Colonial Forge boys over Brooke Point

The Eagles went to the break with a nine-point lead, but Brooke Point still had some fight left.

Christian Taylor, Seth Sanusi and Demitrus Purnell all hit for the Black-Hawks, but Colonial Forge finished the quarter strong again, with Cam Henderson joining Esco from outside the arc to push the lead toward insurmountable.

Colonial Forge didn’t let up in the final frame, though, with Esco still fighting hard to make things happen under the basket, adding 10 more points for a total of 22 on the night.

Some fans and teammates were calling Esco the MVP after the game, but he deflected the accolades, crediting teamwork for the victory.

“I think we just played very unselfish, and moved the ball, and got everybody involved, and that just led to us being successful on the court,” he said.

Jones finished the night with 12 points, Ashton Schoolfield added eight, and Jaiden Oglesby had four points and was a force for Colonial Forge all over the court.

Brooke Point coach Eddie Samko, meanwhile, didn’t feel like his team was at its best.