High school basketball: Esco, defense lift Colonial Forge boys over Brooke Point

Colonial Forge used an intense defensive effort to roll to a 62–47 Commonwealth District boys' basketball win over visiting Brooke Point Friday night.
Eagles assistant coach Morgan Lindsey said his team’s strong defense was the key.
“We played defense like we want to play, like we preach,” said Lindsey, who was filling in for head coach Anthony Mills. “We preach defense every day. We work on defense at practice every day, and we showed it tonight. We did everything that we wanted to do defensively.”
And the tough defense led to good things on offense.
“Offensively, shots fell for us,” he said. “We knocked down free throws. We rebounded. I’m really excited about the win.”
Ahmad Esco led all scorers and provided a spark for the Eagles (6–3) whenever the Black–Hawks started to show signs of fighting their way back into the game.
Brooke Point (3–7) had pulled within two when Esco hit the first of his four 3-pointers as the buzzer sounded to end the first quarter.
Lamante Venisee hit a couple of 3s of his own in the second frame to help the Black-Hawks start a run, but Esco and Gabe Jones hit from downtown late in the quarter to stretch out a game that seemed to be tightening.
The Eagles went to the break with a nine-point lead, but Brooke Point still had some fight left.
Christian Taylor, Seth Sanusi and Demitrus Purnell all hit for the Black-Hawks, but Colonial Forge finished the quarter strong again, with Cam Henderson joining Esco from outside the arc to push the lead toward insurmountable.
Colonial Forge didn’t let up in the final frame, though, with Esco still fighting hard to make things happen under the basket, adding 10 more points for a total of 22 on the night.
Some fans and teammates were calling Esco the MVP after the game, but he deflected the accolades, crediting teamwork for the victory.
“I think we just played very unselfish, and moved the ball, and got everybody involved, and that just led to us being successful on the court,” he said.
Jones finished the night with 12 points, Ashton Schoolfield added eight, and Jaiden Oglesby had four points and was a force for Colonial Forge all over the court.
Brooke Point coach Eddie Samko, meanwhile, didn’t feel like his team was at its best.
“The compete level wasn’t there, and we were just off,” Samko said. “The extended break kind of messed with our rhythm. I know everybody had it, but it just seemed like we were playing one way before the holiday break, and we just haven’t been able to get back to that version of us.”
On Tuesday, Brooke Point will travel to North Stafford and Colonial Forge will host Massaponax.
|Brooke Point
|8
|10
|12
|17
|—
|47
|Colonial Forge
|13
|14
|16
|19
|—
|62