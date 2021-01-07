High school basketball: Eye in the sky brings games to would-be fans

Spotsylvania County was already debating the purchase of Pixellot cameras for its five high schools when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Suddenly, it was no longer a debate.

The cameras went up last fall and are fully operational for a basketball season being staged with few or no fans due to statewide restrictions. Stafford County has also installed the units, which operate automatically and turn on by themselves at a predetermined game time. Algorithms help track the ball and zoom in or out while following the action.

Chancellor athletic director Len Carlson said Pixellot came onto his radar via email incentives being offered through the Virginia High School League. Installation typically costs $2,500, but since all five Spotsylvania schools went into the venture jointly, they secured a discount that brought the price tag down to $1,500 each.

“As far as an AD is concerned, it was a pretty easy thing to implement,” Carlson said. “All we have to do is make sure it comes on at the right time.”

Each school received two cameras, one for the gymnasium and one for the football stadium. Chancellor’s gym unit, for example, is mounted to the base of the press box. The cameras broadcast in full 1080p HD and support replays and slow motion, according to Pixellot’s website.