High school basketball: Fredericksburg Christian standouts savor chance to make public statement in Area All-Star Games

The Fredericksburg Christian School girls basketball team was pleased with its most recent season.

The Eagles reached the Virginia Christian Athletic Conference title game and played in the state tournament.

Still, a trio of FCS seniors was eager to see how they stacked up against public school players in the Fredericksburg area.

If Saturday night’s Area All-Star Classic at Riverbend High School is any indication, the Eagles measured up just fine against their public school peers.

Forward Morgan Griffis scored a team-high 15 points and earned Most Valuable Player honors as her team which represented the Fredericksburg Boys & Girls Club captured a 50–45 victory over a squad that was playing in honor of the Fredericksburg Food Bank.

Griffis’ two teammates, Taylor Thomas and Bella Izadi, played for the Food Bank team.

During one stretch late in the contest, FCS players scored 14 out of 16 points.

Although Thomas and Izadi were on the losing end, they said they were proud of Griffis and the way all three competed.

“We just came out and played with great intensity and one of our players got MVP,” Thomas said. “That just made a great name for Fredericksburg Christian School because people are like ‘Nah it’s a private school.’ But we play amazing together.”

Thomas, who was named all-state by the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association in Division II, finished with eight points and played tenacious defense. Izadi was steady at point guard and finished with four points.

Griffis took over down the stretch with her fourth 3-pointer to give her team a 45–44 advantage. She later scored on a three-point play to make it 48–44.

“It was definitely a lot of fun playing against them,” Griffis said of Thomas and Izadi. “We’re representing ourselves, our school and most importantly, God. So it’s fun playing against each other. I know how they play so that definitely helped a little bit.”

James Monroe senior Isabel Whitman drained two free throws with 3 seconds left to clinch the victory for the Boys & Girls Club team.

The Fredericksburg Area Basketball Organization, which sponsored the games, will make a donation to the Boys & Girls Club because of the victory.

“Tonight was just one of the nights where I wanted to have fun because our coach works us hard,” Izadi said. “So tonight was a really good opportunity for us three to let it loose and we had a lot of fun together.”

The game features many of the top seniors in the Fredericksburg area. Massaponax standout M’Laya Ainsworth finished with a game-high 24 points for the Food Bank team.

Eastern View’s Mckenna Warren and Brooke Point’s Jaylin Pressley scored 10 points apiece for the winners.

North Stafford’s Cayla Thomas knocked off Courtland’s Grace Whitenack in the girls 3-point competition. Thomas then proceeded to defeat Austin Smith of The Potomac School to win the overall 3-point title. Smith is a former Fredericksburg Academy standout who returned to play in the boys game.

His presence wasn’t enough to gain a victory for the Boys & Girls Club team, which rallied from a large deficit but fell short, 80-79.

Eastern View forward Rickey Butler earned MVP honors with a 17-point performance. Butler connected on five 3s for the Food Bank team.

“I got knocked out in the first round of the 3-point contest,” Butler said. “So I had to come out here and show them I can actually shoot the ball.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

