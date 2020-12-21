High school basketball: James Monroe, Goode-Wright hope less is more

“I’ve been able to put structure around them, and a lot of the things we do now are more systematic that I’ll do moving forward to teach them how to play basketball,” Evans said. “As opposed to just letting them play, when they don’t actually know how to play basketball.”

The biggest beneficiary of the sweeping changes may be Goode-Wright, who isn’t a natural point guard despite starting there each of the past two seasons.

“He’ll be playing in a structured setting, and it’ll slow him down,” Evans said.

This Yellow Jackets squad might not feature a scorer like Gray or the length of Venezuelan big man Girardi Cubillan in the post, but Evans believes this is his deepest roster. And, owing to the unique circumstances, it’s necessarily his most committed. JM has adopted a team bubble mentality in hopes of completing a 12-game regular season.

“Where this group differs from the other groups is that with the situation we’re in with COVID, it really shows you who wants to play,” Goode-Wright said. “You’re risking your health and your safety, then you’re out there for a reason. You want to be out there.”