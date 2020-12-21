High school basketball: James Monroe, Goode-Wright hope less is more

The conversations have been frank, and, by all accounts, fruitful.
James Monroe boys basketball coach Carlos Evans has pointedly advised senior guard Ricky Goode-Wright to value quality over quantity if he wants to remain part of the Yellow Jackets’ offensive equation.
“You’re getting up 25 shots per game, and you’re averaging 20 points. That math just doesn’t work,” Evans said.
“I love where he’s coming from,” Goode-Wright offered. “We’ve talked and have gotten to understand one another. I have to be more efficient on the court. That means less shots, but I also have to make more shots. I’m 100 percent on board with it.”
Evans holds himself partly to blame for his team’s “mediocre” results over the past few seasons. Last winter, James Monroe finished with an 11–13 record, placing fourth in the Battlefield District standings.
As a first-time head coach inheriting talent like Mike Gray (who has since transferred to Blue Ridge Academy and committed to George Mason University) and Goode-Wright, Evans admitted his overriding inclination was to “kind of let them go.”
In that sense, the myriad disruptions wrought by COVID-19 allowed Evans valuable time to reflect. He attended virtual coaching clinics, studied, and re-evaluated his approach. The result? When James Monroe opens its season Jan. 5, it’ll no longer be some version of “roll out the balls and play.”
“I’ve been able to put structure around them, and a lot of the things we do now are more systematic that I’ll do moving forward to teach them how to play basketball,” Evans said. “As opposed to just letting them play, when they don’t actually know how to play basketball.”
The biggest beneficiary of the sweeping changes may be Goode-Wright, who isn’t a natural point guard despite starting there each of the past two seasons.
“He’ll be playing in a structured setting, and it’ll slow him down,” Evans said.
This Yellow Jackets squad might not feature a scorer like Gray or the length of Venezuelan big man Girardi Cubillan in the post, but Evans believes this is his deepest roster. And, owing to the unique circumstances, it’s necessarily his most committed. JM has adopted a team bubble mentality in hopes of completing a 12-game regular season.
“Where this group differs from the other groups is that with the situation we’re in with COVID, it really shows you who wants to play,” Goode-Wright said. “You’re risking your health and your safety, then you’re out there for a reason. You want to be out there.”
Goode-Wright and fellow senior Aaron “Ace” Carter should form one of the Fredericksburg area’s top back court tandems. Carter, who averaged 10 points per game in 2019–20, recently picked up a JUCO offer from Richard Bland College.
“We play off each other well,” said Goode-Wright, who averaged 20.1 points as a junior. “If he’s going, I’m going to get going. Where he usually gets going is me facilitating for him to knock down shots, which he’s pretty good at… I love playing with that kid.”
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!