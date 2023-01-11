High school basketball: Massaponax boys hold off Stafford for district lead

The Massaponax and Stafford boys basketball teams on Tuesday night gave the crowd at Stafford High School a preview of what lays in store for this winter's upcoming Commonwealth District tournament.

Spectators hoped the contest between the defending district champion Panthers and the Indians would offer a preview of the kind of tense playoff game that could come to fruition in the postseason. On Tuesday, the teams delivered.

The Panthers and the Indians were neck and neck with each other for the first three quarters of the game, holding each other to a one- or two-point differences much of the night. Ultimately, Massaponax handed Stafford its first district loss of the season with a 46–38 win.

"They're big and strong and we knew that," Massaponax head coach Darren Berkley said. "We're proud of the guys."

Leading the Panthers were standouts Ben Myers and Dalen Ainsworth, who scored 15 and 13 points, respectively.

"Our defense was very strong today," Myers said. "We pushed throughout physically and mentality and we shut them down on defense."

Having a game like this one can be very telling for coaches on what areas their teams need improving. The district rivals are midway through the season and are beginning to fix the finer details that will determine whether they reach the postseason.

"It's just detail work for us and we have an identity," Berkley said.

Berkley said Ainsworth has been stepping up and it really showed this game.

"This was huge for us because we've been trying to get him to shoot the ball and be more aggressive offensively," Berkley said.

Ainsworth said that the improvement has come from just practicing and repetitions outside of the gym.

Despite the loss, the Indians returned to the locker room at halftime with a one-point lead and held their own for three quarters of the game.

"We really wanted to beat 'Ponax," Indians head coach William Richardson said. "it's disappointing, but hopefully we get to play them again."

The last time the Indians beat the Panthers in a game was in 2020. The Indians were close to earning that elusive win over their district rival, closing out the third quarter with a 34–30 lead. But the final frame didn't go the hosts' way, as Massaponax responded by outshooting Stafford, 16–4.

Richardson said that the goal for his team is to beat the defending district champions.

In order to reach this goal, Richardson said that Tyler Turner provides the experience that the team needs. Turner scored 11 points in the loss.

"Tyler is the team captain," Richardson said. "He got a lot of time last year and he is learning to play with freshman."

Richardson said that the goal is to get the upperclassmen and freshmen to coexist with each other on the court and to work together as a team.

Last year, Stafford played in the district tournament semifinal against Colonial Forge, but ultimately the Eagles made it to the final to face Massaponax.

Both teams continue to build as they prepare for their upcoming games.

The Indians (9–4, 3–1) travel to Riverbend on Friday while the Panthers (11–2, 4–1) will host the Eagles on Tuesday.

Massaponax 13 8 9 16 — 46 Stafford 12 10 12 4 — 38

Massaponax (11-2, 4-1): Antonio Washington 0, Jonathan Zicari 5, Ben Myers 15, Dalen Ainsworth 13, Jaylen Wilson 0, Collin Bowles 9, Sam Kahn 0, Jayden Brock 4. Totals: 16 9-12 46.

Stafford (9-4, 3-1): Jackson Wallace 10, Marquis Thomas 0, Marquis Mackenzie 0, JaSante Thomas 0, Jamison Noil 5, Tyler Turner 11, Carson Kennedy 0, Ahmed Hamzaoui 0, Skilayr Atkinson 12, Jh'anif Coles 0. Totals: 16 4-8 38.

Three-pointers: Massaponax 5 (Bowles 3, Myers 1, Da. Ainsworth 1). Stafford 2 (Wallace, 2).