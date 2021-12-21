High school basketball: Massaponax's size, pressure too much for Fredericksburg Christian

Freshman Noah Caesar had a team-high 16 points and Jack Delao knocked down four 3s for the Eagles, who trailed 36-28 at halftime and never pulled within five points during the second half.

Coming into the tournament, FCS coach Julian Bumbrey wanted to see how his youthful roster stacked up to some of the Fredericksburg area’s best public schools. His Eagles notched a 74-64 victory over Chancellor on Monday.

But Massaponax’s combination of physicality and athleticism proved too much. The Panthers pressured FCS into committing 10 first-half turnovers.

“They sped us up a little bit, and we couldn’t get into our half-court sets,” said Bumbrey, who was returning to the gym where he once coached the Yellow Jackets’ varsity girls and boys.

Berkeley said several Panthers are averaging roughly 10 points per game, and that trend held true on Tuesday. Sophomore Ben Meyers added eight points, while Tyheem Kimble, who experienced a short turnaround after serving as Massaponax’s starting running back, had 10.

“We feel like we’re a pretty balanced team, different people scoring every night,” Berkeley said.