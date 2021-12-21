High school basketball: Massaponax's size, pressure too much for Fredericksburg Christian

There are few surprises to be found within the Massaponax boys basketball team’s roster. The Panthers return all five starters from a season ago, including 6-foot-7 forward Devin Johnson.
“We know who our players are,” coach Darren Berkley said. “We know what they can do.”
On Tuesday night, the Panthers gave the rest of us a glimpse of their capabilities.
Kaiden Rosenbaum scored 15 points on three 3-pointers, and Johnson added 12 in the post as Massaponax rolled to a 63-46 victory over Fredericksburg Christian in the semifinals of the James Monroe holiday tournament.
The Panthers (6-1) will face the winner of Courtland and James Monroe in Wednesday’s championship game.
Rosenbaum described Massaponax’s preferred style of play as “in-and-out” basketball.
“We’re really driving, feeding the post and trying to kick out or get that post feed where he can go to work,” he said. “And if he gets doubled, we’ll just kick it out and shoot 3s.”
That’s exactly what happened during Tuesday’s first half. With the Eagles (2-6) clamping down in the paint, Rosenbaum capitalized on open looks to connect on three 3-pointers.
Freshman Noah Caesar had a team-high 16 points and Jack Delao knocked down four 3s for the Eagles, who trailed 36-28 at halftime and never pulled within five points during the second half.
Coming into the tournament, FCS coach Julian Bumbrey wanted to see how his youthful roster stacked up to some of the Fredericksburg area’s best public schools. His Eagles notched a 74-64 victory over Chancellor on Monday.
But Massaponax’s combination of physicality and athleticism proved too much. The Panthers pressured FCS into committing 10 first-half turnovers.
“They sped us up a little bit, and we couldn’t get into our half-court sets,” said Bumbrey, who was returning to the gym where he once coached the Yellow Jackets’ varsity girls and boys.
Berkeley said several Panthers are averaging roughly 10 points per game, and that trend held true on Tuesday. Sophomore Ben Meyers added eight points, while Tyheem Kimble, who experienced a short turnaround after serving as Massaponax’s starting running back, had 10.
“We feel like we’re a pretty balanced team, different people scoring every night,” Berkeley said.
If it is the Cougars, Massaponax shouldn’t have any issues putting together a scouting report. The teams have already squared off twice this season, splitting their matchups; the Cougars eked out a 44-41 victory on Dec. 3, but the Panthers avenged that result with a nine-point win a week later.
For a team that harbors lofty aspirations, the best early Christmas gift is pressure.
“I want to see us under the lights in a game that means something,” Berkeley said.
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco