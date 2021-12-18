High school basketball: Quick start helps King George boys top James Monroe

King George got off to a fast start Friday night and cruised to a 70-57 boys' basketball win over James Monroe.

Elijah Sherfield and Kyle Reviello led the way early for the Foxes, as they jumped out to a 17-3 first quarter lead. By halftime they were up 37-15 over the visiting Yellow Jackets.

The quick start was a welcome change after three losses in which the team came out a bit flat, according to coach Neil Lyburn.

“We’ve been playing a lot of games that we’ve just come out slow and then had to play catch up,” Lyburn said. “That’s what’s been hurting us the last couple games.”

But Friday night was different.

“We came out with a little bit of energy, changed up a few things defensively, and I think that’s what got us going,” he said.

Sherfield and Reviello agreed keeping the energy up from start to finish was the key against JM.

“A lot of times we come out slow out of the gate, we’re not ready to play,” Reviello said. “Tonight we came out, we broke a sweat in warm ups, and it showed on the court.”