High school basketball: Quick start helps King George boys top James Monroe

King George got off to a fast start Friday night and cruised to a 70-57 boys' basketball win over James Monroe.
Elijah Sherfield and Kyle Reviello led the way early for the Foxes, as they jumped out to a 17-3 first quarter lead. By halftime they were up 37-15 over the visiting Yellow Jackets.
The quick start was a welcome change after three losses in which the team came out a bit flat, according to coach Neil Lyburn.
“We’ve been playing a lot of games that we’ve just come out slow and then had to play catch up,” Lyburn said. “That’s what’s been hurting us the last couple games.”
But Friday night was different.
“We came out with a little bit of energy, changed up a few things defensively, and I think that’s what got us going,” he said.
Sherfield and Reviello agreed keeping the energy up from start to finish was the key against JM.
“A lot of times we come out slow out of the gate, we’re not ready to play,” Reviello said. “Tonight we came out, we broke a sweat in warm ups, and it showed on the court.”
Sherfield had nine first-half points and a couple of key steals to lead the team with 18 points on the night, while Reviello scored 14 of his 16 in the first half to help build the insurmountable lead.
James Monroe tried to make a run in third quarter, led by R.J. Turner, Jake Wack and Dezaun Robinson, but King George answered repeatedly, with three 3-pointers by Connor Gray and another by James Patterson.
Turner scored 12 points in the fourth quarter as the Yellow Jackets made the final score a little closer, but the outcome was never in doubt.
As with King George, this was not the first time James Monroe has fallen behind early.
“We’ve had slow starts every night we’ve played,” coach Carlos Evans said. “I have to get better, and just challenge the kids to take a different approach to starting the game.”
He said his team is still looking forward to the season ahead.
“It’s an inexperienced team. No excuses. We have to get better,” Evans said. “I’m still trying to figure some things out. We’re still positive, and we’re just looking to get better every day.”
The Yellow Jackets played better in the second half, when they tried to play a faster-paced game.
“We turned up the tempo. We’re so small on the interior,” Evans explained. “We’ve got to find a way to generate some points, and I think playing a faster pace helps us generate some more points.”
James Monroe (2-3) will host a three-day holiday tournament next week, with Mountain View up first on Monday evening.
King George (4-4) also has a holiday tournament coming up next week.
“We’re going to go down to Hanover for the Christmas tournament and try to keep this energy rolling," Reviello said, "and then get ready for the majority of the district schedule and see if we can’t make a run at the title.”