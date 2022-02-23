High school basketball roundup: Briar Woods tops Massaponax in overtime

The Massaponax girls basketball team rallied in the fourth quarter to force overtime, but visiting Briar Woods recovered in overtime for a 49-45 win in the Region 5D quarterfinals on Wednesday night.

Gabby Athy sank two free throws with two seconds left to cap off a 13-1 run by the Panthers in the last quarter of regulation to force the extra frame.

Athy finished with six points, seven rebounds, three steals, two assists and block for Massaponax.

M’laya Ainsworth struggled early, but scored seven points in the fourth-quarter run for the Panthers.

Briar Woods 10 12 19 1 6 — 49 Massaponax 12 7 10 13 3 — 45

Briar Woods (12-7): Ainsley Veatch 2, Tia Chen 7, Krista Tehan 1, Taylor Price 13, Avery Maltese 2, Hope Drake 18, Noelle Cabiness 6. Totals: 17 10-19 49.

Massaponax (19-3): Takeira Ramey 8, LaKaiya Butcher 6, Kyra Price 3, Kiersten Bowler 4, Gabby Athy 6, M’laya Ainsworth 14, Faith Butler 4. Totals: 17 6-10 45.

3-pointers: BW 5 (Chen 2, Drake 2, Price). Massaponax 5 (Butcher 2, Ainsworth 2, Ramey).

Tuesday's games

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WEST POINT 39, WASHINGTON & LEE 25

The Pointers jumped to a 15-3 lead after one quarter and advanced to the Region 1A semifinals.

La'Kiyah Clarke scored a team-high 12 points in Washington & Lee's season finale.

W&L 3 3 10 9 — 25 West Point 15 7 8 10 — 39

Washington & Lee: Ceniya Candia 3, Sydney Williams 0, Jayniah Gaskins 5, Layla Clarke 3, Keyonna Mebane 2, Jayniah Moore 0, La'Kiyah Clarke 12. Totals: 8 9-25 25

West Point: Carlee Delano 12, Macy Chapman 11, Avery Jenkins 0, Campbell Bishop 0, Emma McGowan 2, Amelia Lathan 7, Jessica Lee 6, Keymoni Braxton 2. Totals: 14 9-18 39.

3-pointers: W&L: none; West Point 3 (Delano 2, Chapman).