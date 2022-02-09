High school basketball roundup: Caroline girls rally past Chancellor

After trailing by two after three quarters, Caroline doubled up visiting Chancellor in the final frame to get a 55–46 Battlefield District win on Tuesday night.
Jada Jeter and Janiyana Pickett shared scoring honors with 13 points for the Cavaliers. T’Laya Johnson and Maya Johnson scored 13 points each for Chancellor.
|Chancellor
|17
|7
|11
|11
|—
|46
|Caroline
|8
|14
|11
|22
|—
|55
Chancellor: Kaitlyn Bestick 11, T’Laya Johnson 13, Raegan Bestick 3, Maya Johnson 13, Taliyah Alexander 1, Maia Fissel 5, Anastazja Arvan 0, Megan Clouser 0. Totals: 16 12-25 46.
Caroline: Korryn Parker 10, Kayla Montgomery 7, Jada Jeter 13, Nya Howard 3, Tinyia Terrell 0, Janiyana Pickett 13, Grace Shannon 9. Totals: 18 13-15 55.
3-pointers: Chancellor 2 (Alexander, Fissel). Caroline 6 (Jeter 3, Parker, Montgomery, Howard).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NORTH STAFFORD 55, MOUNTAIN VIEW 29
Cayla Thomas scored 14 points and Naomi Glass added 13 to help North Stafford earn a Commonwealth District home win.
|Mountain View
|8
|7
|4
|10
|—
|29
|North Stafford
|15
|11
|12
|17
|—
|55
Mountain View: Emma Stalteri 8, Gabby Bartels 5, Anna Krohn 0, Hannah Neiss 0, Janelle Sargent 0, To’seana Hook 4, Genesis Betanco 0, Tiara Bigelow 0, Molly Ferland 0, Taleah Gaither 6, Liz Harley 2, Alyssa Lovett 0. Totals: 9 11-14 28.
North Stafford (8-5, 7-3): Tori Barnes 4, Makyli Johnson 9, Cayla Thomas 14, Naomi Glass 13, Daysha Salgado 3, Maggie Ducket 3, Maddy Velez 6, Elyssa Lee 3. Totals: 21 6-12 55.
3-pointers: MV: none. NS 7 (Thomas 3, Glass 2, Ducket, Lee.
SETON 49, FCS 42
Taylor Thomas totaled 19 points and Grayson Scott 10 in Fredericksburg Christian's home loss. They and Morgan Griffis shared the team lead with 10 rebounds apiece.
|Seton
|26
|10
|4
|9
|—
|49
|FCS
|7
|13
|8
|14
|—
|42
Seton: Witter 0, Cobos 0, Britten 1, VanderWoude 16, Hugo 1, Pennefather 0, Chau 0, M. Pennefather 17, Burgess 7, Lalli 7. Totals: 14 15-22 49.
Fredericksburg Christian: Bella Izadi 6, Layna Thomas 2, Becca Medina 0, Rachel Williams 0, Rylie Johnson 0, Grayson Scott 10, Hannah Williamson 0, Taylor Thomas 19, Morgan Griffis 5, Layton Trible 0, Kate Blalock 0, Christy Myers 0. Totals: FG FTM-FTA Pts.
3-pointers: Seton 6 (VanderWoude 4, Burgess, Lalli). FCS 5 (T. Thomas 3, Izadi 2).
COURTLAND 62, CULPEPER 44
Kiyah Lewis led the second-half effort with 17 of her team-high 28 points as Courtland remained unbeaten in Battlefield District play.
Autumn Fairfax led the Blue Devils with 23 points.
|Culpeper
|12
|15
|11
|6
|—
|44
|Courtland
|10
|19
|18
|15
|—
|62
Culpeper: Kelly Hutcherson 5, Aveonna Hutcherson Sloan 9, Autumn Fairfax 23, Susie Ishmael 4, Sarah Dunphy 3, Tatum Dean 0. Totals: 16 7-7 44.
Courtland: Grace Whitenack 6, Olivia Hilliard 8, Janay Hill 8, Kiyah Lewis 23, Janeah Bell 6, Shavia Davis 6, Emariel Parker 0. Totals: 24 7-10 62.
3-pointers: Culpeper 5 (Hutherson Sloan, Hutcherson, Dunphy. Courtland 7 (Whitenack 2, Hilliard 2, Hill 2, Bell).
COLONIAL BEACH 57, ESSEX 31
Cynari Davis had 23 points and 27 rebounds in the Drifters’ Northern Neck District road win. Cora Bowler added 10 points and eight steals.
|Colonial Beach
|10
|20
|10
|17
|—
|57
|Essex
|6
|9
|8
|8
|—
|31
Colonial Beach: Leah Phillips 3, Casey Royall 2, Katelyn Franks 10, Cynari Davis 23, Cora Bowler 10, Abbie Michalicek 2, Jaidyn McGinnis 7, K. Bushrod 0. Totals: 15 26–52 57.
Essex: Dvanna Green 0, Keimake Gray 2, Shamari Garnett 9, Haley Mahan 2, Jaylah Mercer 10, Makari Carter 3, Madison Payne 2, Melody Turner 0, Heaven Walker 1, Anna Brooks 0, Jasmine Studvent 0, Ja’Sadie Holmes 2, Totals: 11 8–21 31.
3-pointers: Colonial Beach 1 (Phillips); Essex 1 (Garnett).
BOYS BASKETBALL
CAROLINE 60, CHANCELLOR 54
Gabe Campbell and Jay Freeman each scored 12 points as the Cavaliers earned a Battlefield District victory on the road.
|Caroline
|21
|9
|12
|18
|—
|60
|Chancellor
|15
|10
|16
|13
|—
|54
Caroline: Dominque Washington 8, Gabe Campbell 12, Jay Freeman 12, Irving Olivis 4, Shawn Harris 9, Chris Wyche 1, Jalen Haney 14. Totals: 14, 8-12-60.
Chancellor: Lucas Hufner 5, Kadin Burnard 21, Aaron Dabney 9, Cam Canty 6, Jordan Nickerson 3, Seth Hunter 2, Camden Dodson 2, Zach Anderson 6. Totals: 17, 11-21-54.
3-pointers: Caroline 8 (Washington, Freeman 3, Haney 4). Chancellor 3 (Hufner, Dabney 2).
STAFFORD 52, RIVERBEND 40
The Indians earned the Commonwealth District victory on the road behind a 19 point performance from Tyler Turner.
|Stafford
|14
|9
|11
|18
|—
|52
|Riverbend
|5
|10
|12
|13
|—
|40
Stafford: Raphael Poku 1, Jasante Thomas 4, Joshua Wallace 7, Tyler Turner 19, Alijah Alleyne 1, Skilayr Atkinson 6, Amari Moorer 5, Sean Hopkins 9. Totals: 16, 14-18-52.
Riverbend (5-14): Elijah Williams 3, EJ Wilborne 8, Xavier Edelen 3, Grant Messick 4, Darius Stafford 4, MarcAnthony Parker 2, Ernest Johnson 13, Vernon Williams 3. Totals: 9, 13-20-40.
3-pointers: Stafford 2 (Hopkins, Wallace). Riverbend 3 (Edelen, Johnson, V. Williams).
COURTLAND 76, CULPEPER 51
Darren Green's double-double (10 points and 11 rebounds) helped the Cougars to a Battlefield District road victory.
Courtland will host Hanover on Wednesday.
|Caroline
|12
|20
|20
|24
|—
|76
|Culpeper
|12
|11
|12
|16
|—
|51
Courtland (17-2): Cloin Ryan 4, Jaylen Brooks 2, Aaron Brooks 17, Micah Roberts 9, Charles Welsh 3, Terrell Boxley 5, Darren Green 10, Tremon Adams 12, Lorenzo Johnson 2, Christian Lewis 10, Kayden Simanton 2. Totals: 21, 16-22-76.
Home (record): Nathan Amos 10, Collin McClanahan 12, Zach Eckard 13, Quentin Butler 6, Jaidyn Johnson 10. Totals: 15, 9-15-51.
3-pointers: Courtland 6 (A. Brooks, Roberts, Boxley, Adams, Lewis 2). Culpeper 4 (Amos 2, McClanahan, Eckard).
JAMES MONROE 63, SPOTSYLVANIA 46
Dezaun Robinson’s 21 points led James Monroe to a Battlefield District victory.
Monte McMorris III led the Knights with 11 points.
|Spotsylvania
|6
|10
|14
|16
|—
|46
|James Monroe
|8
|20
|18
|17
|—
|63
Spotsylvania (5–13, 3–7): S. Harris 2, Tre Coogler 6, Austin. Boggs 7, Jake Jack 2, Amir Savage 6, , Isaiad Patterson 10, Jay Black 2, Conner Grimes 0, Christian Kelly 0, Monte McMorris III 11.. Totals: 15 14–32 46.
James Monroe (6–14, 3–10): Ke’Shaun Wallace 0, Tim Ford 2, Kyle Snider 13, Dezaun Robonson 21, Michael Edwards 5, Jabes Roundtree 6, Tyson Taylor 6, R.J. Turner 8, Mickens Luarore 2. Totals: 21 13–15 63.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania 2 Boggs, Patterson); JM 8 (Snyder 3, Robinson 3, Edwards, Roundtree).
NORTH STAFFORD 50, MOUNTAIN VIEW 41
Micah Brown had 24 rebounds to go along with six points as the Wolverines earned a Commonwealth District victory over the visiting Wildcats.
North Stafford will travel to Colonial Forge on Wednesday.
|Mountain View
|12
|6
|13
|10
|—
|41
|North Stafford
|12
|10
|14
|14
|—
|50
Mountain View: Tyrus Somuah 2, Labron Weathers 7, Jordan Jackson 22, Xavier Johnson 7, Etienne Somuah 3. Totals: 6, 8-14-41.
North Stafford (5-11): Vincent Sabatino 12, A.J. Labrusciano 2, Nick Perkins 12, Micah Brown 6, Ian Edwards 18. Totals: 18, 2-10-50.
3-pointers: Mountain View 7 (Jackson 4, Johnson 2, E. Somuah). North Stafford 4 (Sabatino 2, Perkins, Edwards).
COLONIAL FORGE 63, BROOKE POINT 59
Gabe Jones scored 15 points and Ashton Schoolfield 13 in the Eagles' Commonwealth District victory.